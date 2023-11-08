Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.
Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.
Winners will be announced in January!
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
See a mistake? Please let us know here.
|Orlando
Source Theater (10/16-11/11)
|B – The Underwater Bubble Show
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (11/19-11/19)
|Bamberg Symphony with Hélène Grimaud
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/27-4/27)
|Unknown Soldier
Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage (3/29-5/24)
|American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season
Hylton Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/08)
|Kennedy Center Chamber Players: Winter Concert
Terrace Theater at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (1/14-1/14)
|Martha Graham Dance Company
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/13-4/13)
|The Elixir of Love
Catholic University - Hartke Theatre (3/21-3/24)
|Little Shop of Horrors
Ford's Theatre (3/16-5/18)
|Trinity Irish Dance Company
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (3/24-3/24)
