VIDEO: Frédéric Yonnet Will Perform a Couch Concert For the Kennedy Center on April 24

Article Pixel Apr. 23, 2020  

French-born jazz harmonica superstar & D.C. fixture Frédéric Yonnet offers an hourlong set of his soulful, inspired sound in the Kennedy Center's Friday artistic partner spotlight.

The stream will presented as part of #KCCouchConcerts, a new live performance series by Millennium Stage streaming every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Watch it live tomorrow, April 24, at 4pm below:



