BWW Q&A: Cher Álvarez Talks PARANORMAL ACTIVITY at Shakespeare Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BroadwayWorld spoke to Cher Álvarez about the upcoming production of Paranoma Activity at Shakespeare Theatre Company, running January 28th through February 7th, 2026.

This North American premiere from celebrated playwright Levi Holloway (Broadway's Grey House) and Punchdrunk's Felix Barrett (Sleep No More) features illusions by Tony Award-winner Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

The creative team for Paranormal Activity includes Fly Davis (Scenic & Costume Designer), Anna Watson (Lighting Designer), Gareth Fry (Sound Designer), Luke Halls (Video & Projections Designer), Chris Fisher (Illusions Designer), Bob Mason (Casting), Travis A. Knight (Assistant Director), Camille Etchart (UK Associate Scenic Designer), Abby May (US Associate Lighting Designer), Will Pickens (US Associate Sound Designer), Skylar Fox (Associate Illusions Designer), Daniel Weissglass (Assistant Illusions Designer), and Melanie J. Lisby (Production Stage Manager), Julie Jachym (Assistant Stage Manager).

What attracted you to the role of Lou in the stage version of Paranormal Activity?

It’s pretty remarkable when the right story falls into your hand and it all feels synchronized. Lou entered my life in a time of acceptance. The uncomfortable reality of accepting yourself, your past, your present, your habits. And her will to fight for the truth, to unveil the darkness and finally confront it for the sake of her healing, it felt incredibly inspiring to me. Reading the script for the first time there was this pulse and it was visceral. There was a drive, a need, to not only survive anymore but to live and the quest as to how the hell do we go about doing that. That’s what is paranormal to me: the secrets that we gatekeep out of fear. False. Evidence. Appearing. Real.

How do you relate to your character Lou on a personal level?

Oh her love. Definitely the love that she chooses to give. Shes a warrior for sure and to still choose love with the risk of sharing and revealing the most inner parts of yourself; the thoughts, the ego, the pain, the hope, that self sabotage ourselves with an ending, a death if you will. She wants to understand, needs to, especially her husband Jimmy. Love being an action , a choice.

How does your background in musical theatre influence your approach to this horror-themed project?

When immersed in this world you almost feel the timer, the ticking that’s relentless but also keeping time. And I believe that has everything to do with it being horror. Fear/terror affects us all so distinctly where time really feels alternate. So yeah some syncopations here and there, maybe some 4/4 and then suddenly 6/8. And Lou is really doing her best to keep time.

The production has been described as suspenseful and scary, how do you prepare mentally for each performance?

My way into preparation is music. I’ve created a playlist for her that is such a melting pot of songs and stories. And each day I’ll find myself in a different headspace so it’s nice to have a little bit of everything. And taking that time to bow. To release her back into the space, a proper check out. Thank her. And the unwinding is being learned to become slower. Check in with myself, reflect and feel all the feelings. Meditate out of it.

How was your experience working with award-winning illusion designer, Chris Fisher?

Chris and I have only ever interacted virtually; however, the brilliance behind that man’s creativity is absolutely bonkers, and to say that I’m honored is an understatement. He’s so willing to try, to listen, to explore, to discard. I mean genuinely a team member that is supportive and incredibly faithful to his craft.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

We are living through a time. Like we are actually living in a time of so much confusion, risk, fear. And so much of it we have such little control over. Really, for me at least, what I’m gathering and experiencing is being honest with myself. That feels like that’s the way through, for change or transcending. What will it take for you to be honest with yourself and therefore honest with the people you choose to share your life with. And I strongly believe now more than ever is a calling to be just that with yourself; honest.