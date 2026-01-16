Round House Theatre Unveils Lineup for 2026 Bonnie Hammerschlag National Capital New Play Festival

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Round House Theatre will present the 2026 Bonnie Hammerschlag National Capital New Play Festival (February 11 – March 15). The fifth annual festival of new work will feature the world premiere of Nothing Up My Sleeve, Simple Deceptions For Curious Humans an original magic-infused theatrical event featuring captivating storytelling, jaw-dropping tricks, and mind-bending surprises. Co-written and directed by Aaron Posner and starring co-writer and illusionist Dendy, best known regionally for his mesmerizing, magic-infused portrayal of Ariel in Round House's celebrated production of The Tempest (co-directed by Posner), Nothing Up My Sleeve is an exhilarating experience that will transport audiences into a world of magic.

The festival will also include four developmental readings by playwrights Lauren M. Gunderson (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley; The Book of Will; The Catastrophist), JuCoby Johnson (How It's Gon Be; 5), Matthew Capodicasa (The Scenarios; Next/Life; All the People You’ve Been), and Eliana Theologides Rodriguez (Indian Princesses; Emma Has Church; Poor Queenie).



FESTIVAL SCHEDULE & PLAY INFORMATION

*Tickets for developmental play readings are free, but reservations are required. Reservations open to subscribers and donors on January 26, followed by the general public on January 29.



Thursday, February 26 & Saturday, February 28 | Developmental Reading

The Cave

By Lauren M. Gunderson

Music by Bree Lowdermilk

Directed by Ryan Rilette

While World War II is raging across Europe, four French teenagers (and their dog) make an extraordinary discovery in the woods: a cave full of shockingly well-preserved prehistoric cave paintings. This heartfelt new musical tells the true story of the discovery of the Lascaux Cave Paintings and explores the complexities of human history. A Round House Theatre commission.



Friday, February 27 & Sunday, March 1 | Developmental Reading

Help! Help! Want. Want. Want.

by JuCoby Johnson

Director TBD

Charleigh is lonely, hurting, and aching for a change. When she flees to a tiny AirBnB in the woods for some much-needed solo time, an encounter with a mysterious stranger conjures ghosts of Charleigh's past and forces her to face her present pain. Help! Help! Want. Want. Want. is a poetic meditation on love, regret, and choosing life.



Thursday, March 5 & Saturday, March 7 | Developmental Reading

Noise in the Line

By Matthew Capodicasa

Directed by Jared Mezzocchi

While fighting Stage IV cancer, Graham coped by repeatedly listening to a podcast narrated by Blaine and his sister, who shared Graham's diagnosis. Graham managed to beat the cancer, but now he and his wife Thora are struggling to move on from the stress of his time in the hospital. When Graham unexpectedly meets Blaise in real life, the ripple effects change everyone's lives. This unique theatrical experience will be told through Bluetooth headsets, providing an intimate and personalized experience between the actors and the audience.



Friday, March 6 & Sunday, March 8 | Developmental Reading

Marble Rooftop

By Eliana Theologides Rodriguez

Director TBD

During a dance team bonding sleepover, seven teenagers navigate power imbalances and tenuous friendships. As the alcohol flows, multiple shocking revelations make the evening increasingly tense. When a pair of unexpected guests arrive downstairs, the atmosphere of competition and bravado turns dangerous. With raw honesty, Marble Rooftop explores the brutality and vulnerability of teenage girlhood.



MAIN STAGE PRODUCTION INFORMATION

February 11 - March 15 | World Premiere on the Main Stage

