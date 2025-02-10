​Traveling Players Will Perform SEA CHANGES: A Festival Of Two Plays

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now available for Traveling Players' Sea Changes play festival, which runs weekends March 15-23 at their Studio in Tysons Corner Center. Performed by Traveling Players students, the festival will breathe new life into satirical romances and scurvy sailors, with modern twists on two beloved novels.

Towering champions of stories of adventure and grandeur, Robert Louis Stevenson and Virginia Woolf take center stage in these family-friendly adaptations. A seafaring tale that is fun for the whole family, Treasure Island follows young Jim Hawkins as he is thrust into a world of adventure and pirates - much different from his predictable life at the Benbow Inn. A must-see for any high school AP Literature student – Woolf's centuries-long love story, Orlando leaps off the page in this bold and comedic production of Sarah Ruhl's adaptation.

Want a sneak peek? In addition to the performances in March, Traveling Players is hosting a Meet & Greet in their Studio on February 28, which is open to the public, and will provide guests with the opportunity to learn what it's like to be in a Traveling Players show through conversation with faculty & students, as well as a sneak peek of the shows! Light refreshments and drinks will be provided. Interested parties may RSVP here

