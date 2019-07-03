Tier5 Returns To Capital Fringe With Award Nominated LITTLE WOMEN

Part biography, part adaptation... but definitely NOT your Marmee's Little Women!

The creative team behind the 2017 Capital Fringe hit, LADIES IN WAITING: THE JUDGEMENT OF HENRY VIII, hot off sell-out shows and award nominations at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, are excited to return to the festival in 2019 with their next project... MEG JO BETH AMY & LOUISA.

Assigned with the super boring task of writing a novel for young girls, Louisa May Alcott finds herself in a state of writer's block. That is until she turns to figures and stories from her own life. The lines between fact and fiction begin to blur, as her novel, Little Women, is played out upon the stage, and things start getting weird. Through dance, humor, twists and turns, Louisa must discover what it means to be an artist and how close can one get to the art... before it gets too close to home. MEG JO BETH AMY & LOUISA explores Louisa's journey in writing her classic with a new quirky and queer light.

"Over 150 years ago, Louisa May Alcott, a single woman, rose from poverty to independent wealth and an incredible level of celebrity by writing what is still considered an American classic," said Hilary Kelman, who plays Louisa May Alcott in the production, as well as serves as a producer, "Add on top, she struggled with her sexuality and gender identity...in the 19th century. Her story would be intriguing enough in 2019, but she lived it during the decades surrounding the American Civil War."

The piece was devised from the ground up by Tier5's revise/devise ensemble, through research, improvisations, and writing exercises, while mixing in their personal sense of humor and beliefs. Ariel Francoeur, who directed and led the devising process explains, "As we devised our play over the course of a year, our research of Louisa May Alcott began to coincide with the current administration's battle against the trans community, and their efforts to dictate who people can love. It became our duty to make our whimsical tale something more: a revelation of Louisa's identity (found in her own journals and interviews), and a call for the besieged among us to push against societal restraints, no matter what the time period."

MEG JO BETH AMY & LOUISA's cast also includes James Cougar Canfield (Niles the Publisher), Amy Frey (Jo March), Michelle Walker (Beth March/Lizzie Alcott), Margaret Gorrell (Amy March/May Alcott), Mel Gonzales (Theodore "Laurie" Laurence), Ben Cardona (John F. Brooke/etc.), Brandon Thomas Martin (Bhaer/Mr. March/etc.), Dana Placentra (Lady/etc.), Martine Fleurisma (Meg March/Anna Alcott), and Dina Laura (Marmee/Abigail Alcott/Aunt March).

MEG JO BETH AMY & LOUISA will perform at the Honey Venue- Christ United Methodist Church, select dates throughout July.

