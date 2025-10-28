THE WIZARD OF OZ Will Be Presented by CYT Fredericksburg This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CYT Fredericksburg will present THE WIZARD OF OZ, a stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale featuring the iconic songs from the classic MGM film. The production will run November 7–16 at Spotsylvania High School in Spotsylvania, Virginia.

The timeless story follows young Dorothy Gale as she travels from Kansas “over the rainbow” to the magical Land of Oz, meeting unforgettable friends along the way. Since its debut, The Wizard of Oz has continued to captivate audiences of all ages, celebrating themes of courage, friendship, and the power of home.

The production will be led by Director Austin Fitzhugh, Choreographer Ashley Culberson, Music Director Pam King, and Stage Manager Anna Hansen.

“I decided to direct this show because I love working with CYT, where I got my start 19 years ago,” said Fitzhugh. “The kids learn music, dance, and theater in an environment that values character building and lasting friendships just as much as putting on a great show. The Wizard of Oz is a classic with a redemptive message—there’s no place like home, where true strength, courage, and wisdom lie. Each of Dorothy’s friends believes a lie about themselves, and by the end they discover it’s actually their greatest strength. I hope audiences take away that they have strength inside them they may never have realized before.”

Founded in 1980, Christian Youth Theater (CYT) is the nation’s largest after-school theater arts training program for students ages 4–18, offering classes during the Fall, Winter, and Spring sessions, as well as summer camps. CYT’s next production, High School Musical, will take place this winter.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at Spotsylvania High School (6975 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22551). Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door. For tickets and more information, visit cytfredericksburg.org.