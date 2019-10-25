Studio Theatre Launches Studio R&D: Work In Process To Advance New Plays In Development

As part of its commitment to advancing new work, Studio Theatre is launching Studio R&D: Work in Process, a new series that invites audiences into the creative process for some of the country's most talented playwrights. The three-part series begins November 11, 2019 and will feature work by Studio Commissioned Artists including Steph Del Rosso and James Ijames, and a third playwright to be announced. All plays in the series are works Studio wants to nurture, by artists it believes in. Work in Process will use varying formats to introduce audiences to new plays in development-rehearsed readings, sharing selected scenes, and sometimes engaging playwrights in conversation about their work.

"Studio has developed and premiered new work since my first season, but much of that work happens behind the scenes. We want to open up the process a bit to our audiences and invite them to fall for these artists and projects the way we have," said Studio's Artistic Director David Muse.

Work in Process is part of Studio R&D, Studio's incubator for new plays, new relationships, and new modes of collaboration. Studio R&D encompasses the full range of Studio's commissioning and new work development activities, supporting artists through both the writing and development of their work, offering commissions, residencies, and artistic retreats. The program provides artists the resources and tools they need to create and allows Studio to introduce aesthetically diverse new work.

Work in Process events are free. Patrons are encouraged to register to reserve seats. Learn more about Work in Process on Studio's website.



Studio R&D: Work in Process Events



The Gradient by Steph Del Rosso

Directed by Danya Taymor

Monday, November 11, 2019

7:30pm

Milton Theatre

Join Studio for a reading of Steph Del Rosso's The Gradient: Tess just landed her dream job at sleek tech start-up The Gradient: a center where men accused of sexual misconduct are sent to be rehabilitated. The clients go in with a lifetime of toxic male conditioning and emerge as new people, sensitized and redeemed. It sounds too good to be true, and maybe it is. The Gradient asks what it means to say "I'm sorry" and whether it's possible for people to truly change.

Scenes from Good Bones by James Ijames

Thursday, January 23, 2020

7:30pm

Milton Theatre

Aisha's moved back to the block, but the neighborhood's changed. Boomeranging across the country with her husband, she's renovating their new house in a post-industrial city on the rise. But the neighborhood's still loud at night and Aisha's homecoming is more complex than she expected, so when their contractor is caught up in an act of violence a block away, Aisha finds herself in the crosswinds of legacy and responsibility, haunting and belonging.

This event will include scenes from Good Bones and a conversation with James Ijames about changing neighborhoods, the sounds of a city, and what makes a home.

Work and Artist to be announced at a later date

Monday, April 6, 2020

7:30pm

Milton Theatre

Studio Theatre is Washington's premier venue for contemporary theatre, "where local audiences will find today's edgiest playwrights" (Variety). One of the most respected midsized theatres in the country, Studio produces exceptional contemporary drama in deliberately intimate spaces. Drawing inspiration from great ensembles-where people work together with a spirit of generosity and professional rigor-Studio brings characteristic thoughtfulness and daring to its work onstage and off, through its new work incubator and engagement, education, and workforce training initiatives. Studio serves nearly 75,000 people each year, including more than 1,000 youth and young adults through community engagement initiatives. Founded in 1978, the quality of Studio's work has been recognized by sustained community support, as well as 72 Helen Hayes Awards for excellence in professional theatre.





