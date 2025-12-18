Review: CHANUKKAH IN THE DARK at Theater J

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

There are numerous plays during the holiday season, but many of them are Christmas-themed. It’s rare to see one about Hanukkah or Chanukah, which translates to dedication, a Jewish eight-day festival of lights celebrated in December. It commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, where a miracle occurred. The temple’s menorah was low on oil, but miraculously, it lasted for eight days. Playwright Hayley Finn wrote Chanukkah in the Dark so that kids like her, growing up in the Jewish faith, could see the wintertime holiday they celebrate on stage. Theater J’s Chanukah in the Dark, directed by Tyler Herman, is a play with music (by Adam Wernick), and it is a wonderful, family-friendly celebration of Hanukkah.

10 year old Max (Sara DeLaney) is excited to spend Hanukkah with her Grandpa (Steve Lebens), Grandma (Barbara Pinolini), and her older brother, Sasha (Ethan J. Miller). She can’t wait to eat latkes, donuts, and best of all, open presents. But, then the power goes out, and this changes how Max pictured her Hanukkah. No power means no latkes or donuts, or video games or movies. What are they going to do? Under the candlelight of the menorah, the family sings, dances, and uses their imagination. As the night goes on, Max discovers her own Hanukkah miracle and what it means to her.

Kids (and parents) will love Chanukah in the Dark. Finn weaves Hanukkah traditions throughout the play, including the lighting of the menorah and the significance of the dreidel. Traditional Hanukkah songs are side by side with catchy original songs, such as a jolly one about donuts, sung with gusto by the entire cast. The lighting, designed by Hailey LaRoe, and the set, designed by Jonathan Dahm Robertson, create a warm atmosphere, even during parts of the play where the cast is in the dark.

Kids can easily relate to Max, the play’s main character. Sara DeLaney is a delight as Max, who isn’t afraid to be silly and embrace her imagination. What makes this play extra special is seeing a family spend meaningful time together and watch them embrace old traditions alongside new ones, as they adapt their Hanukkah celebration due to an unexpected circumstance.

Chanukah in the Dark is a must-see this holiday season, for kids and adults! It is recommended for ages 5 and up, but the play’s length makes it more fitting for first grade and up.

Run Time: 1 hour without an intermission

Chanukah in the Dark runs until December 21, 2025 at Theater J in Washington D.C.

Top image caption and credit: Chanukah in the Dark Cast (left to right): Grandpa (Steve Lebens), Grandma (Barbara Pinolini), Sasha (Ethan J. Miller), and Max (Sara DeLaney) Photo credit: Ryan Maxwell

