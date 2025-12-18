Photos: AN IRISH CAROL At Keegan Theatre

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Keegan Theatre has released production photos of Matthew J. Keenan’s AN IRISH CAROL, an original holiday tradition that has become one of DC’s holiday favorites over the past 15 years, playing December 11-28, 2025.

“It’s truly amazing that it’s been 15 years of AN IRISH CAROL here at Keegan,” remarks AN IRISH CAROL Director and Keegan Founding Artistic Director, Mark A. Rhea. “The concept of a modern Irish take on A CHRISTMAS CAROL set in an Irish pub became a dream of mine during our years touring Keegan Theatre productions around Ireland. I couldn’t have asked for a better artistic partner than my friend, Dublin-native Matthew J. Keenan, who wrote a script that has stood the test of time. Thanks to his rich and relatable writing and the amazing artists who have contributed to the IRISH CAROL story over the years, what was originally planned to be a single season production has become a holiday tradition for us here at Keegan — and truly a favorite of so many DC theatergoers. We couldn’t be prouder to continue bringing it to the stage all these years later."

AN IRISH CAROL is an homage to Dickens’ classic – told as only the Irish can. This comic and touching play, set in a modern Dublin pub, follows one evening in the life of David, a wealthy pub owner who has lost touch with his own humanity in the interest of self-protection and material success. But on this Christmas Eve – challenged by a voice from the past, provoked by those in the present, and faced with the reality of a lonely future – David’s life may change forever.

The 2025 cast of AN IRISH CAROL is led by Kevin Adams, who was nominated for the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Lead Actor for the role of David in 2023, with returning favorites Timothy H. Lynch (Frank), Mike Kozemchak (Jim / Michael u/s), Theo Hadjimichael (Michael), Matt J. Bannister (Richard), and Mick Tinder (Richard). They are joined by IRISH CAROL newcomers Drew Sharpe (Bartek), Joe Baker (Simon), and Brenna Horner (Anna) with understudies Ben Ribler (Bartek u/s) and Brigid Wallace Harper (Anna u/s).

In addition to Director Mark A. Rhea, the artistic team includes Ray Ficca (Associate Director), Sheri S. Herren (Assistant Director), Emilie Knudsen (Stage Manager & Costume Coordinator), Dan Martin (Lighting Designer), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Properties & Set Dressing Designer), Brandon Cook (Sound Designer), Matthew J. Keenan (Scenic Designer), Josh Sticklin (Technical Director), Kelly Peacock (Original Costume Designer), Jake Null (Original Sound Designer), and Matt Rippetoe (Original Music).

AN IRISH CAROL runs December 11-28, 2025 with performances Thursdays-Saturdays at 8:00 pm (except December 25), Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00 pm, select Sundays at 7:00 pm, and select Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:00 pm.

Special events scheduled throughout the run include:

Sunday, December 14: Matinee Child Care is available onsite for just $20 with sibling discounts, provided by Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA Teaching Artists. (Limited capacity, advance registration required.)

Friday, December 19: Young Professionals Happy Hour, which includes discounted tickets to the show and 1 complimentary drink coupon for patrons under 30 years old.

Photo Credit: Cameron Whitman



Timothy H. Lynch and Drew Sharpe

Kevin Adams and Mick Tinder

Joe Baker and Brenna Horner

Kevin Adams and Drew Sharpe

Brenna Horner and Drew Sharpe

Theo Hadjimichael, Timothy H. Lynch, Drew Sharpe, and Mike Kozemchak