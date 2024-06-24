Spotlight: PANTI BLISS: IF THESE WIGS COULD TALK at Studio Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LIMITED ENGAGEMENT! For two weeks only, Ireland's top drag queen comes to Studio Theatre. Don't miss PANTI BLISS: IF THESE WIGS COULD TALK.



After a lifetime of accidental activism, far-fetched shenanigans and making a full time show of herself, notorious drag queen Panti Bliss—the “Queen of Ireland”—is now taking a moment to question her purpose and place in this changing world. Expect salacious stories, impassioned polemics, and some seriously funny soul searching as Panti takes us from rural Mayo to London’s West End, where—along the way—the answer to her question presents itself where she least expects it.



Tickets to this special season add on are extremely limited—reserve your seat today.

