Spotlight: AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE at Theater J

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An Enemy of the People: Drama Desk Award winner for Outstanding Adaptation and recent Broadway sensation, Amy Herzog’s work unearths the relevance of Ibsen’s tale for our time, weighing the cost of standing up to power when pressured into silence.

Ibsen’s tale highlights the reverberating power of citizens who go against the status quo to do what’s right by their community. The story raises powerful questions around the importance of keeping society healthy over economic gain, integrity within influence, and the personal cost of speaking up.