Ruth Bader Ginsburg Wins Berggruen Prize for Culture and Philosophy

According to the Washington Post, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been honored with the 2019 Berggruen Prize for Culture and Philosophy. This $1 million award is given annually to a "thinker whose ideas are shaping human self-understanding to advance humankind."

The Berggruen Institute said that Ginsburg plans to donate the money to charity.

The prize recognized Ginsburg's 26 years on the Supreme Court, as well as her work as an advocate for women's rights.

Ginsburg was chosen from a group of 500 nominees, which was then narrowed down to five finalists.

Nicolas Berggruen said in an interview, "The prize is a way to celebrate ideas. The issues she has moved and been an important voice on are frankly the key issues that need to be addressed."

The award will be presented on December 16 at a private event at the New York Public Library. The charities and organizations to which Ginsburg will donate will then be announced.

Read more on the Washington Post.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You