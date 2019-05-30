Rorschach Theatre Leads A Collaboration With 6 Theatres For KLECKSOGRAPHY 2019

Rorschach Theatre returns to KLECKSOGRAPHY, an annual event that brings together six theatre companies and more than forty artists (including six filmmakers) to make something unimaginable. Inspired by the ink-blot test for which Rorschach Theatre was named, all participating artists will be shown a single, distinctive piece of visual art.

On Saturday, June 22 this single image explodes into wildly different visions: twelve plays and six films will showcase the aesthetics of some of DC's best small theatres, including Rorschach Theatre, Theater Alliance, Solas Nua, Longacre Lea, Flying V Theatre, and We Happy Few.



Created and curated by Rorschach Theatre, KLECKSOGRAPHY 2019 brings together six theatre companies - Rorschach Theatre, Theater Alliance, Solas Nua, Longacre Lea, Flying V Theatre, and We Happy Few - as well as a group of six emerging filmmakers to create twelve new short plays and six short videos. The project focuses on networking and opportunity by pairing theatre leadership with artists new to their companies. The process embraces the metaphor of the inkblot test by having the plays and films inspired by just one visual prompt.

The visual inspiration is announced at the kickoff event, one week before the performance. Last year's "inkblot" was Norman Zammit's The Hard White Edge, on display in the East Wing of the National Gallery of Art.

Play-creation teams, each mentored by an artistic leader of a different theatre company, are assembled from an open call for actors, and an open director application process. The films work independently of the theatre companies but are integrated into the final production by Rorschach company member and video artist Kylos Brannon.

This re-envisioning of Rorschach's Klecksography project was based on the results of a DC theatre survey undertaken by the company in the fall of 2017. More than 40 local artistic directors and producers responded in addition to dozens of freelance artists. Based on those results, Rorschach invited other companies into the process and rebuilt the program to focus on networking and connection. By providing producers with a high-impact, low-investment way to vet new artists, Rorschach hopes to close the gap many artists experience in trying to connect with new companies

ABOUT PARTICIPATING THEATRES

Flying V Theatre

Flying V is redefining theatre, with the intent to invigorate and inspire people to live life with a greater sense of appreciation and adventure, to combat the increasing epidemic of existential loneliness in our culture. A gateway drug to theatre that bridges the gap between pop culture and high culture, we are dedicated to the creation, development, and production of vibrant original work, offbeat contemporary plays, and theatrical performance art inspired by genre fiction and other modern mythologies. By creating work that reflects the intimate struggles of the human condition through vivid, high concept metaphors and artistic vigor, we hope to shine a light on the loneliness and isolation that so many feel and create a sense of connection and wonder.

We are your Friendly Neighborhood Indie Theatre. Expect Awesome. Be Awesome.

https://www.flyingvtheatre.com

Longacre Lea

Longacre Lea specializes in physical productions of cerebral works. For several years, it has been one of D.C.'s go-to houses for absurdism and magical realism, producing an annual show that invites strong mental engagement from and with the audience. Longacre Lea has recently expanded into film, and will be screening its first feature length movie in June.

https://www.longacrelea.org

Rorschach Theatre (see next section)

Solas Nua

Solas Nua, 'new light' in Irish, is the only organization in the United States exclusively dedicated to contemporary Irish arts. Based in Washington, D.C., Solas Nua's mission is to bring the best new Irish artistic talent to American audiences.

Solas Nua is an award-winning company, and the recipient of the DC Mayor's Arts Award for "Innovation in the Arts." Recognized internationally for their artistic ingenuity, for 15 years Solas Nua has brought audiences an exciting mix of modern Irish theatre, literature, film, music, dance, visual arts and more.

http://www.solasnua.org

Theater Alliance

A catalyst for innovation and diversity, Theater Alliance creates thought-provoking, high-quality theater that fosters dialogue, inspires action, and creates community. Theater Alliance produces work that illuminates the experiences, philosophies, and interests of DC's diverse populations -- then empowers people to take action. Theater Alliance has been serving the greater DC area as a professional theatre company since 2000, and is currently under the artistic leadership of Raymond O. Caldwell.

https://theateralliance.com

We Happy Few

We Happy Few is an ensemble theatre company based in Washington DC. Our mission is to transform the experience of classic texts for artist and audience. We believe in stripped down, actor-driven performances that take a new look at how we engage with classical theatre.

https://www.wehappyfewdc.com

THE SPACE

A landmark of the newly revitalized H Street, NE neighborhood, the Atlas stood vacant for years until it was re-opened as the Atlas Performing Arts Center in November, 2006 following an extensive four-year renovation. Its 60,000 square foot complex includes four theatres, three dance studios, administrative offices, dressing rooms, lobbies, a café and production and rehearsal spaces. The center is home to a diverse group of locally renowned theatre and dance companies, symphony orchestras, choral groups and arts education programs. Its mission includes serving the greater metropolitan DC area as well as being the artistic heart of its immediate community.

In the past Rorschach Theatre has performed in a greenhouse, a back-alley art gallery, the lobby of 16th Street JCC, the former sanctuary of a Methodist Church in Columbia Heights, Georgetown University's Performing Arts Center and in the basement of a Lutheran Church in Georgetown.

ABOUT RORSCHACH THEATRE

Through uncommon uses of environment and intimate passionate performances, Rorschach Theatre seeks to lure its audiences beyond the limits of ordinary theatrical experience so that they may discover new elements of their own humanity.

Rorschach Theatre tells stories that allow for innovative design and visceral performances. The company treats productions as "installations" that surround the audience with the world of a play. Our work centers on the intersection of magic or impossible moments and relatable human experience. Without proselytizing, it provides a complex, intellectual catalyst for self-exploration of challenging subjects. Rorschach is also a vital launching pad for emerging artists. By trusting early-career actors, directors, playwrights and designers with substantive artistic responsibilities, and surrounding them with established professionals and ample resources, the company has become an essential showcase for new talent.

Rorschach has produced more than fifty plays seen by tens of thousands of people in the Washington area. The company has been nominated for over a dozen Helen Hayes Awards; won a Mary Goldwater Award; been a finalist for the Mayor's Arts Award; and have been the recipients of multiple grants and awards from the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities. The company's work has garnered the attention of The New York Times, The Washington Post, American Theatre magazine and National Public Radio, as well as countless local publications.

KLECKSOGRAPHY 2019 - FACT SHEET

Participating Theatres: Rorschach Theatre with partner companies Flying V Theatre, Longacre Lea, Solas Nua, Theater Alliance, and We Happy Few.

Playwrights, Directors, Filmmakers and Actors are still being selected from an actor open call and director submissions.

Producers/Curators: Jenny McConnell Frederick and Randy Baker

Blurb: Rorschach Theatre joins five other theatre companies - Theater Alliance, Solas Nua, Longacre Lea, Flying V Theatre, and We Happy Few - as well as a handful of emerging filmmakers to create twelve new short plays and six short videos for a one-night-only performance.

Performances: June 22, 2019 with performances at 5pm, 7pm, and 9pm.

Rorschach Theatre Mission Statement: Through uncommon uses of environment and intimate passionate performances, Rorschach Theatre seeks to lure its audiences beyond the limits of ordinary theatrical experience so that they may discover new elements of their own humanity.

Rorschach Theatre Founding Artistic Directors: Jenny McConnell Frederick and Randy Baker

For Tickets: http://rorscachtheatre.com/klecksography-2019. For Information; www.rorschachtheatre.com.





