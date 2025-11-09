Review: THE LAST FIVE YEARS at NextStop Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Last Five Years made its Broadway debut earlier this year with Nick Jonas starring as Jamie and Adrienne Warren as Cathy. The musical's first Broadway premiere received mixed reviews. It’s worth noting that this musical is a challenge to put on. The story unfolds in just 90 minutes through a series of back-to-back songs, with only two actors performing on stage without an ensemble cast. NextStop Theatre’s The Last Five Years, directed by Aria Velz, succeeds thanks to a talented cast and dreamlike atmosphere.

The Last Five Years, composed and written by Jason Robert Brown, is a romantic drama musical about two creative people falling in and out of love in New York City. Jamie (Ben Clark), a writer who is Jewish, meets Cathy (Caelyn D. Williams), an aspiring actress who isn’t Jewish, and they both become smitten with each other. This love story isn’t linear. Jamie is going forward in time towards the end of their relationship, while Cathy is going backwards to the beginning. For the majority of the musical, Jamie and Cathy are in their own separate worlds. The two are only together briefly during a marriage scene. Most of the time, they are speaking and singing to each other’s “ghosts.”

NexStop Theatre’s production of The Last Five Years features two fantastic actors, Ben Clark and Caelyn D. Williams, who both give Brown’s songs everything that they got. Clark and Williams both have great vocal range and are very expressive in telling their characters’ stories through song. The songs blend music genres and styles. There’s a bit of jazz, pop, blues, and even a shout-out to Klezmer. Most songs aren’t sad romantic ballads; a vast majority of the songs are filled with lyrics highlighting Brown’s dry humor, like “A Summer in Ohio” and "Shiksa Goddess.” The one song that stands out from the rest is an all-around crowd pleaser, “The Last Ten Minutes,” which illustrates visually and emotionally Cathy and Jamie’s relationship. Williams and Clark’s vocals harmonize in an otherworldly way during this beautifully done duet. It’s definitely a tear-jerker!

Aside from a very talented cast, NextStop Theatre’s The Last Five Years creates this surreal dream-like atmosphere to match the musical’s non-linear approach to storytelling. The set, designed by Megan Holden, features a bridge, reminiscent of the iconic ones in Central Park, that connects to intricately carved wooden door frames. The entire stage is framed by sheer white drapery, which is interconnected by fabric resembling clouds. It’s a nice homage to the chuppah, a canopy that a Jewish couple stands under to get married. The lighting, designed by Hailey LaRoe, complements the dream-like state of the set and elevates the surrealism to another level.

Brown’s story of The Last Five Years is compelling, but the music and lyrics leave something to be desired. Unfortunately, there isn’t one song that you come away from the show wanting to sing or hum to yourself. The songs aren’t as memorable as they could potentially be. This raises the question: Should this be a play instead of a musical? And yes, it would have more of an impact as a play.

Despite Brown’s forgettable music and lyrics, NextStop Theatre’s The Last Five Years is worth seeing due to its gifted stars Ben Clark and Caelyn D. Williams.

Run Time: 90 minutes without an intermission

NextStop Theatre’s The Last Five Years runs until November 23, 2025 in Herndon, Virginia. Tickets are available here.

