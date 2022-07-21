Preservation Hall Jazz Band Joins The 2022/2023 Center For The Arts' Season This November

The Center for the Arts at George Mason University announced today the legendary Preservation Hall Jazz Band will bring its Pass It On: 60th Anniversary Musical Celebration tour to Fairfax, VA on November 6 at 7 p.m., as part of the 2022/2023 Great Performances at Mason season.

Tickets to the performance will be available August 1 at 10 a.m. ET, when individual tickets to the 2022/2023 season go on sale to the public.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Pass It On: 60th Anniversary Musical Celebration

Sunday, November 6 at 7 p.m.

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band's iconic and exuberant "Big Easy" sound will have audiences up and dancing from the beginning to end of their concert. People from around the globe make pilgrimages to Preservation Hall, a humble, much-loved room in New Orleans's French Quarter dedicated to keeping the past and future of jazz alive. This fall, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band is embarking on a pilgrimage of its own-a nationwide tour to celebrate the Hall's 60th anniversary. Founded in 1961 by tuba player Allan Jaffe to preserve the priceless musical heritage of New Orleans, the band has remained timelessly relevant, sharing the stage with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Elvis Costello, Grateful Dead, Foo Fighters, My Morning Jacket, Arcade Fire, The Black Keys, and countless others. The band's mission remains focused on creating indescribable experiences through their heritage of music and culture. "Touring is a part of our ritual," Ben Jaffe, Allan's son and the creative director of Preservation Hall, adds. "When my parents began touring with the band in the early 60s, they were bringing something that most people didn't even know existed to stages all over the world... that's part of our mission: to go out in the world and make that experience available to people." Be in the audience for Preservation Hall Jazz Band's Pass It On: 60th Anniversary Musical Celebration and become part of their iconic musical history!

$55, $47, $33, half-price for youth through Grade 12

Preservation Hall Jazz Band joins a robust lineup of award-winning artists at the Center for the Arts this season including Kristin Chenoweth, MOMIX, Silkroad Ensemble, Robert McDuffie, KODO, Virginia Opera, Chloé Arnold's Syncopated Ladies LIVE!, Daniel Hope and the Zurich Chamber Orchestra and more!

For complete 2022/2023 season information visit the Center for the Arts' website.