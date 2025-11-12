Photos: Douglas Sills and More in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Signature Theatre

The iconic musical is directed by Joe Calarco.
Fiddler on the Roof is now playing at Signature Theatre! Based on the stories by Sholem Aleichem, the production will be directed by Joe Calarco and stars Douglas Sills as Tevye, with choreography by Sarah Parker and music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch. See photos here!
The iconic musical is directed by Joe Calarco. Tevye, a poor Jewish milkman, his family and their tightknit community honor tradition but must contend with a changing world and a rise in anti-Semitism at their home in Czarist Russia. The glorious score with songs “Sunrise, Sunset” “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Matchmaker” unite with exquisite dance in this classic of the musical theater canon filled with humor, heart – and life.
The cast of Fiddler on the Roof is rounded out by Amie Bermowitz as Golde, Christopher Bloch as Rabbi, Lily Burka as Hodel, Sarah Corey as Shaindel/Fruma-Sarah, Joseph Fierberg as Mordcha, Mia Goodman as Shprintze, Jake Loewenthal as Motel, Allison Mintz as Bielke, Stephen Russell Murray as Mendel, Rosie Jo Neddy as Chava, Ariel Neydavoud as Perchik, Beatrice Owens as Tzeitel, Reagan Pender as Avram, Jeremy Radin as Lazar Wolf, Susan Rome as Yente/Grandma Tzeitel, Alex Stone as Fyedka, Hank von Kolnitz as Sasha, and Davis Wood as Constable. Audrey Baker, John Gurdían, Stephen C. Kallas, and Kayla Marks are understudies.
Photo credit: Daneil Rader
Douglas Sills, Lily Burka, Beatrice Owens, Mia Goodman, Rosie Jo Neddy, Allison Mintz
Lily Burka, Rosie Jo Neddy, Beatrice Owens
The cast
Douglas Sills, Jeremy Radin, and the cast of Fiddler on the Roof
Douglas Sills, Amie Bermowitz, and the cast
The cast
Stephen Russell Murray, Joseph Fierberg, Reagan Pender, Ariel Neydavoud
Ariel Neydavoud, Lily Burka, and the cast
Beatrice Owens, Jake Loewenthal
Jake Loewenthal, Douglas Sills, Chris Bloch, Beatrice Owens
Douglas Sills and Amie Bermowitz
Douglas Sills and Jeremy Radin
Videos