ARTfactory To Present Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre TROUBLE IN DEADWOOD

ARTfactory will present Trouble in Deadwood, an interactive murder mystery dinner theatre experience set in the American West. Performances will take place February 13–15 at the Wind River Theater at the ARTfactory. Evening performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on February 13 and 14, with a matinee performance at 11:30 a.m. on February 15.

Set in Deadwood in 1876, the production centers on a power struggle between Boss Butler and Widow Dawson as tensions escalate within the town. As rivalries intensify and alliances shift, a murder disrupts the community, prompting audience members to examine clues and determine which character is responsible. The performance invites audience participation throughout the investigation.

Dinner will be provided by The Bone of Manassas, with wine and cider available from Nokesville Winery. Additional elements of the event include a costume contest, a 50/50 raffle, and optional premium table seating that includes an appetizer reception with the cast prior to the performance. Optional upgrades are available for an additional fee.

The cast includes Garth Porter, Jimmy Conroy, Mieke Trudeau, Lissa Unrue, Anastasia Hanchak, Jean Tegtmeyer, and Julianna Gedney. The production is directed by Talya Conroy.

TICKETS

Performances will take place at the Wind River Theater at the ARTfactory. Ticket options include general admission and premium seating, with additional upgrades available. All proceeds benefit ARTfactory. Additional information, including menu and ticket details, is available now.