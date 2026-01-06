Mosaic Theater Company Honors George Vradenburg, Andy Shallal, and Susan Clampitt at The Spark 2026 Benefit

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mosaic Theater Company's benefit The Spark 2026 will honor philanthropist and civic leader George Vradenburg for his dedication to new play development and emerging female writers; and entrepreneur and philanthropist Andy Shallal for his commitment to art and activism. The Spark 2026 Legacy Award will be awarded to philanthropist and Mosaic founding board member Susan Clampitt for her leadership and service to the arts.

Supporting Mosaic Theater's bold and ambitious productions, education programs, and community engagement efforts, the event takes place Saturday, February 7 at the Atlas Performing Arts Center from 3:00 - 6:30 p.m. For further information, visit here.

The Spark 2026 is a uniquely Mosaic event with special musical performances from artists Alex De Bard (Olney's Hello, Dolly!), musician Hamilton Hayes, multi-disciplinary artist Dante Pope, Echinacea Monroe Sidora, Nick tha 1da, and award-winning recording artist and star of Young John Lewis: Prodigy of Protest Latrice Pace, as well as highlights from Mosaic's upcoming production of Young John Lewis, and a preview of this summer's Precarious with Helen Hayes nominated Dani Stoller and Kim Schraf. The event will also feature a sneak peek of the 2026-2027 Season, delicacies from Busboys & Poets, signature cocktails and more.

GEORGE VRADENBURG

The Vradenburg family's generosity to the Washington, DC theater community is profound and will be a legacy of light for years to come. George Vradenburg has served on the Arena Stage Board of Directors and the Theater J Honorary Council. For the past eight years, George has overseen Mosaic's Trish Vradenburg New Play Commission, honoring his late wife Trish Vradenburg's creative wit and contributions to the arts by supporting emerging female playwrights including Allyson Currin (Sooner/Later), Ifa Bayeza (The Till Trilogy), Alexandra Petri (Inherit the Windbag), Mona Monsour (The Vagrant Trilogy), and many more locally and nationally. The Commission has ensured the representation of women's voices within Mosaic's repertoire and distinguished Washington, DC, as a center for contemporary theater.

Vradenburg's commitment to theater is paralleled only by his steadfast dedication to Alzheimer's research. He serves as Chairman of UsAgainstAlzheimer's, an organization he co-founded in October 2010. He was appointed by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius to serve on the Advisory Council on Research, Care, and Services, established by the National Alzheimer's Project Act, and has presented testimony before Congress regarding the global Alzheimer's pandemic. His career includes senior executive and legal positions at CBS, FOX, and AOL/Time Warner. George and Trish also jointly published Tikkun Magazine for a decade.

ANDY SHALLAL

Andy Shallal is best known as the founder of Busboys and Poets, a beloved Washington, DC restaurant, bookstore, and cultural hub. In his book A Seat at the Table, he shares the story of opening the first Busboys and Poets location in 2005 with a vision of creating a space where art, politics, and good food could coexist. What began as one gathering place has since grown into eight vibrant locations that continue to serve as havens for activists, artists, and thinkers, immersed in local communities and national dialogues

Busboys and Poets served as a foundational inspiration for the creation of Mosaic Theater. Its unique blend of arts and activism, and its ability to attract diverse audiences, aligned perfectly with Mosaic's vision. As a founding Board Member, and a steadfast ally even before Mosaic's founding, Shallal has been an enduring source of inspiration. He has generously underwritten numerous Mosaic events and offered invaluable wisdom and guidance at critical moments.

Born in Baghdad and immigrating to the U.S. at a young age, Shallal has long straddled the intersection of arts, politics, and community activism. Beyond entrepreneurship, Shallal is a prolific muralist whose art adorns several of his restaurants. Through his work, he exemplifies the power of the arts not just as a medium of expression, but as a vehicle for activism and community building. His endeavors underscore a deep commitment to social justice, peace, and cultural diversity. This work is detailed in his previously mentioned acclaimed memoir, A Seat at the Table, which was released on September 2, 2025. Featuring a powerful introduction by Angela Davis and earning high praise from renowned activists including Alice Walker, Ralph Nader, and Medea Benjamin, this compelling chronicle of Shallal's extraordinary life and career stands as a must-read for anyone committed to social justice, grassroots activism, the transformative power of art, and the city of DC as a whole.

Susan Clampitt's contributions to Mosaic Theater cannot be overstated. Clampitt came to Mosaic with extensive experience in arts leadership at every level, generously sharing her expertise and shaping the company's growth and vision in lasting ways. For a decade, she has provided expertise and guidance on a nearly weekly basis; she and her husband, Jeremy, have hosted numerous Mosaic events in their home; and their financial support has been consistent and transformative. Her unwavering faith in and alignment with Mosaic's mission have served as an inspiration to all of us.

A founding board member of Mosaic Theater, Susan has also served on the boards of other notable arts organizations, chairing multiple committees. She has held senior positions, including Director of Arts and Humanities Presidential Appointments at The White House; Executive Director of WAMU 88.5, where she launched its award-winning “arts beat”; Deputy Chair for Programs at the National Endowment for the Arts, overseeing a $100M grants portfolio; founder of America's first museum education graduate program; and roles at the Museum of Modern Art and Montclair Art Museum. She was appointed by three DC mayors as Commissioner on the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities, where she chaired the Grants Committee. An advocate for cultural diplomacy, she has produced arts documentaries, lectured internationally, and advised on arts exchanges. A Woodrow Wilson and Aspen Institute Fellow, she has received the Mayor's Arts Award and FastCompany's Fast 50 Award.