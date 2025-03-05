New Play Festival 2025: Round House Theatre Reveals Line Up

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Round House Theatre has announced the 2025 lineup for the newly renamed Bonnie Hammerschlag National Capital New Play Festival (April 2 – 27, 2025). The fourth annual festival of new work will feature the world premiere of Sharyn Rothstein's timely play, Bad Books, directed by Ryan Rilette and featuring DC favorites Kate Eastwood Norris and Holly Twyford. Additionally, the festival will include four free developmental readings by playwrights Beth Hyland (Fires, Ohio; Seagulls), Sam Mueller (Laced; 70.3), Harrison David Rivers (This Bitter Earth; We Are Continuous), and Eliana Theologides Rodriguez (Marble Rooftop; Emma Has Church; Poor Queenie).



Having worked with Sharyn, Holly and Kate on a developmental reading of Bad Books during the 2023 Festival—and then further developing it with Sharyn at the National New Play Network's Showcase of New American Plays in 2024—I'm thrilled for DMV audiences to finally see this phenomenal new play, starring two of the area's most celebrated actors,” says Artistic Director Ryan Rilette. “I'm also excited for audiences to see the work of the four incredibly talented playwrights whose plays we'll be developing during this year's festival. These playwrights are the future of American theatre, and their work gives us a glimpse into where new plays are headed.”

Round House is also proud to announce the renaming of the theatre's annual festival to the Bonnie Hammerschlag National Capital New Play Festival. Hammerschlag, an avid supporter of the DC-area theatre community, served for many years as a Round House trustee and chair of the theatre's annual gala.

"This year is a really big birthday, and my husband Alan wanted to do something really special to celebrate. He knew that supporting the important work of Round House's New Play Festival would make my heart twitter,” says Bonnie Hammerschlag. “Naming this Festival is a meaningful way to continue my work with the theatre and celebrate our commitment to new voices. I am truly honored."

“Bonnie has been one of Round House's biggest fans for decades and served on our Board for many years, so this gift, championing the future of the American theatre, is a fitting continuation of her legacy,” says Managing Director Ed Zakreski. “We are incredibly honored by Bonnie and Alan's great generosity.”

Press night for Bad Books is Monday, April 7. Please see below for complete program details and ticket information. (For additional festival information, including details on the developmental readings that join these world premieres on the schedule, visit RoundHouseTheatre.org/Festival.)

Bad Books

When a troubled teen is given a controversial book, his mother visits the local library to discuss “appropriate” reading material with the librarian. However, their reasonable discussion quickly becomes a heated confrontation, sparking a dramatic chain reaction of unexpected consequences. With both heartbreak and humor.

Holly Twyford (A Doll's House, Part 2 and Or,) and Kate Eastwood Norris (Ink and The Tempest), who earlier this year performed together in Summer, 1976 at Studio Theatre, will reunite for their tenth joint project. Kimberly Gilbert is the understudy. The cast is joined by a brilliant creative team, including Playwright Sharyn Rothstein; Director Ryan Rilette; Scenic Designer Meghan Raham; Costume Designer Ivania Stack; Lighting Designer Colin K. Bills; Sound Designer Darron L West; Props Coordinator AnnaMae Durham; Casting Director Sarah Cooney; Dramaturg Naysan Mojgani; and Production Stage Manager Che Wernsman.

Full festival information, including the event schedule and additional programming, may be found at RoundHouseTheatre.org/Festival. Tickets for the world premiere production of Bad Books are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 240.644.1100, ordering online at RoundHouseTheatre.org, or visiting the box office. Tickets for the developmental play readings are free but require a reservation.

Industry Weekends (APR 12 – 13 and APR 19 – 20): Our professional colleagues from around the country are invited to join us for Industry Weekends in celebration of these exciting new plays. Each weekend has been planned to allow guests to attend the main stage world premiere, as well as two readings, while leaving plenty of time to catch up with other guests and artists. Contact literary@roundhousetheatre.org for more information.

Free Play – free tickets for students ages 13 through college: Round House Theatre's Free Play initiative ties into our greater strategy to develop theatre audiences of tomorrow by providing rich, meaningful arts experiences today. For more information, visit RoundHouseTheatre.org/FreePlay or email Education@RoundHouseTheatre.org.

On the House – community ticket access program: Round House's next step to remove barriers that can make it difficult for some members of our community to experience our work is On the House, which provides complimentary group tickets to 501©(3) nonprofit organizations and community-serving organizations with a 501©(3) fiscal sponsor. For more information, visit RoundHouseTheatre.org/On-Stage/On-The-House or email Community@RoundHouseTheatre.org.

Pay-What-You-Can performances: PWYC tickets go on sale online or by phone only (no walk-up sales) beginning one week before the first performance of each show. The patron decides the admission price. Limit of two tickets per order. PWYC tickets are subject to availability. PWYC dates for Bad Books: Wed, Apr 2 at 7:30pm; Sat, Apr 5 at 2pm

Blue Star Theatre Program: Active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their immediate family qualify for a $10 discount off the single ticket price. Learn more at RoundHouseTheatre.org/On-Stage/Tickets.

2-For-1 Tuesday: For all Tuesday performances of Bad Books, all seats are buy one, get one free. 2-for-1 Tuesday tickets are available online or by phone 9240.644.1100) with promo code TWOFORONE beginning one week before the first performance of each show. Discounts may not be combined. Not valid on previously purchased tickets

Group Sales: Groups of 10 or more can save 10% off the single ticket price and are exempt from single ticket fees. These tickets must be reserved and purchased in advance by calling 240.644.1100 or emailing GroupSales@RoundHouseTheatre.org.

Comments