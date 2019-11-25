Monumental Theatre Company Announces 2020 Season

Following its sold-out run of Be More Chill in 2019, the Helen Hayes Award-winning Monumental Theatre Company will be producing three musicals for the upcoming 2020 season: Head Over Heels, The Drowsy Chaperone and Songs for a New World.

Head Over Heels, a jukebox musical comedy featuring music by The Go-Go's, will see its first D.C. metro area production mounted by Monumental Theatre Company to play March 5 - 23, 2020, at the Ainslie Arts Center in Alexandria, Virginia. With a book by James Magruder and adaptation by Jeff Whitty and a plot based on Sir Philip Sidney's The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia, Head Over Heels features the all the drama of a 16-century romance with a queer twist. Set in the fantastical land of Arcadia, a fateful prophecy is delivered to the king which will send each character on a journey of self-discovery in order to save the kingdom and find their true love. Head Over Heels will be directed by Jimmy Mavrikes, with music direction by Marika Countouris.

The Drowsy Chaperone, with book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar and music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, features a middle-aged musical theatre fan who skewers the fictional 1928 musical The Drowsy Chaperone as it comes to life on stage before him. The Drowsy Chaperone won five Tony Awards and seven Drama Desk awards, presenting a parody of early American musical comedies which reinvigorated the show-within-a-show format. The Drowsy Chaperone will be directed by Michael Windsor, with music direction by Marika Countouris, and will play July 9-27, 2020 at the Ainslie Arts Center in Alexandria, Virginia.

Songs for a New World, written and composed by Jason Robert Brown, features a cycle of songs which mix pop, gospel and jazz to tell the stories of singular moments and decisions which have a significant impact on the character's lives. Directed by Megan Bunn, with music direction by Marika Countouris, Songs for a New World will play October 1 - 18, 2020 at the Dance Loft on 14 in Washington, D.C.

Individual tickets and season passes will be available online via Monumental Theatre Company's website in December. Donors and attendees of Monumental's Bottomless Broadway Brunch will be able to purchase tickets on November 30th.





