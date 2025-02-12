Mardi Gras Performances Added For PETITE ROUGE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Imagination Stage has announced newly added Mardi Gras performances of Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red-Riding Hood. The performances are March 1 at 1:00 and 4:00.

The show received eight prestigious 2025 Helen Hayes Award nominations last night, including in the categories of Outstanding Musical (Hayes) and Outstanding Production–Theatre for Young Audiences. Audiences have the rare chance to see a nominated show; all of the other nominated productions have already closed.

Festivities surrounding these newly-added March 1 performances are from 2:30-3:30. Activities for children and families include photo opps with the cast, a New Orleans fais do-do (dance party), with masks and beads, a grab-and-go craft activity to complete at home, and light snacks. There will be a drawing featuring prizes from Cafe Express, Imagination Stage, and Wonderland Books.

