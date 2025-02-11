MOVE|NYC| To Hold 2024-2025 Season In Washington, D.C. And New York City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Co-Founders Chanel DaSilva and Nigel Campbell has announced the 10th Anniversary 2024-2025 Season of MOVE|NYC| based in New York City with a satellite program in Washington, D.C. MOVE|NYC|is a leading-edge arts and social justice organization, whose mission is to cultivate greater diversity and equity in the dance field and beyond. MOVE|NYC| focuses on shaping the next generation of dance artists and leaders.

The 2024-2025 Season kicked off with an amazing performance by members of the Young Professionals Ensemble at the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade choreographed by Maleek Washington. The MOVE|NYC|Young Professionals Ensemble also performed as an Opening Act for the 2024 Radio City Christmas Spectacular starring THE ROCKETTES choreographed by Kamille Upshaw. In addition, the Ensemble participated in the 2025 International Association of Blacks in Dance Conference in Pittsburgh, PA.

“After a successful eight years of running MOVE|NYC|'s Young Professionals Program, we asked ourselves if the work we were doing in New York City could be helpful and impactful in another city. The first city that was on our hearts and minds was Washington, D.C.,” said Chanel DaSilva, MOVE|NYC| Co-Founder & CEO of Strategy & New Initiatives . “For decades the DMV has been a cornucopia of talent; full of young dancers from diverse backgrounds hoping to pursue a career in Dance. Our hope in starting the D.C. Experience is that MOVE|NYC|'s model of mentorship, professional development, and empowerment combined with the incredible dance education ecosystem of the DMV will accelerate these young dancer's trajectories and guarantee them a place in the dance industry.”

“We are proud to say that over this past decade MOVE|NYC|'s impact has been deep and wide; having accelerated young dancers into the collegiate and professional dance fields feeling empowered and READY. To see our mission already being realized through their success and achievements is the greatest 10 Year Anniversary gift we could've asked for."

MOVE|NYC| is based in New York City with a satellite program in Washington, D.C. Dancers known as Young Professionals create and perform cutting edge works by renowned and emerging choreographers at premier venues in Washington, D.C. and in New York City including New York City Center, Little Island, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall, Brooklyn Academy of Music and more.

“Being involved with MOVE|NYC|'s D.C. Experience was hands-down one of the absolute highlights of my dance experiences and was truly a test of my ability,” said MOVE|NYC|

Washington, D.C. dancer Dior Brown. “I had the opportunity to meet and truly connect with amazing dancers in my area, learn from and talk with some of the most inspiring instructors and people, and really get a sense of what my professional life could and should look like,” she continued. “I had so much fun being able to express my creativity through more than just movement, and I am so grateful that I was able to be a part of this experience!”

MOVE|NYC| The D.C. Experience in Washington, D.C.

The D.C. Experience Showcases/August 2nd & August 3rd 2025 in Washington, D.C.

MOVE|NYC| The D.C. Experience in Washington, D.C. offers tuition-free summer residency with Finale Showcases featuring new choreographic works by Avree Walker and Kareem Goodwin.

The MOVE|NYC| Young Professionals Program is 100% tuition-free. The year-round Mentorship & College/Conservatory Prep Program is designed for teenagers, ages 13 - 18, who demonstrate exceptional potential for a career in dance and identifies talent at every stage of technical development. By offering critical access to opportunities for mentorship and training, young dancers are prepared for admission to collegiate conservatory programs. 100% of MOVE|NYC| graduates have matriculated to some of the nation's top college/conservatory and professional training programs, as well as professional dance companies around the world.

“Now celebrating our 10th year, this upcoming season provides the opportunity for MOVE|NYC| to expand our reach nationally and worldwide! We are thrilled to share our joy of dance with new audiences and express the transformative power of art with 10 world premieres by exciting renowned and emerging choreographers. Our goal has always been to cultivate a dance field more reflective of the world. We are proud to continue doing this work with rigor, artistic excellence, and diversity at the forefront! Take flight with us in 2025,” said MOVE|NYC| Nigel Campbell, Co-Founder, Artistic Director & CEO of Programming & Artist Development.

Niya Nicholson, MOVE|NYC| Executive Director, commented, "MOVE|NYC| is actively transforming the demographics of the dance field, while simultaneously utilizing the arts as a catalyst to combat racial and social injustice. Here at MOVE|NYC|, we imagine an industry in which exceptionally gifted dancers, no matter where they are from, have access to the best training and career resources. We imagine more artists, like our Young Professionals, who are emboldened to bring their own cultural backgrounds to their specialized fields. We imagine new ways to move the field forward and to connect with diverse audiences across the globe. We imagine more people supporting the arts and taking flight with us in Year 10!"

MOVE|NYC| 2025 Season in New York City

MOVE|NYC| MIX, MINGLE & MOVE/February 22, 2025 in New York City

10th Anniversary cocktail reception MIX, MINGLE & MOVE will feature performances by MOVE|NYC|'s Young Professionals Ensemble.

10 Year Anniversary Gala/TAKING FLIGHT/June 10, 2025 in New York City

MOVE|NYC|10th Anniversary Gala, TAKING FLIGHT, features Young Professionals Ensemble and Program Alumni in a decade-inspired performance entitled "MOVE X", showcasing excerpts of dance commissions created at MOVE|NYC| over the past 10 years. MOVE|NYC| honors MacArthur Genius Award Fellow, Shamel Pitts and Janel Callon, Co-Founder & CEO of the Ichigo Foundation.

SWEAT Lab Showcase/July 12, 2025 in New York City

SWEAT Lab: A Choreographic Incubator Lab is a residency program that awards two emerging choreographers, who are MOVE|NYC| alumni, free rehearsal space to develop, create, play, and grow in their choreographic process that culminates in a showcase presentation.

MOVE|NYC| Young Professionals Ensemble Showcase in New York City/August 2025

MOVE|NYC| Showcases will feature the Young Professionals Ensemble in new choreographic works by Ian DaSilva, Tamisha Guy, Roderick George, Shonica Gooden, Carlos Franquiz, Keerati Jinakunwiphat, Nigel Campbell and Chanel DaSilva.

About MOVE|NYC|

Founded in 2015, MOVE|NYC| is celebrating its 10th Anniversary as a leading-edge New York City based arts and social justice organization whose mission is to cultivate greater diversity and equity in the dance field and beyond. MOVE|NYC| focuses on shaping the next generation of dance artists and leaders by providing 100% tuition-free artistic training, mentorship and professional development and presenting opportunities and other essential resources for career advancement to promising dancers ages 13-25. Through its programs, activities and youth ensemble, MOVE|NYC| is committed to artistic excellence, mentorship, community engagement, equity and social change. Please visit www.movenyc.nyc.

Comments