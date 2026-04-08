Interview: Theatre Life with Phoenix Assata LaFreniere

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Phoenix Assata LaFreniere

Today’s subject Phoenix Assata LaFreniere is currently living her theatre life on tour playing Dorothy in The Wiz. The show is currently in town at The National Theatre through April 12th.

Phoenix’s story is one of a star in the making to be sure. She has already performed in Footloose at the John W. Engeman Theater plus productions of Jesus Christ Superstar, Pippin, and She Loves Me. The Wiz marks her National Tour debut.

She also starred in, co-wrote, and co-directed the short film Can We Go, Please?.

Imagine making your touring debut playing a role that is so loved while singing a Tony Award Winning score every night. Phoenix is very fortunate to be doing both.

This production of The Wiz started here in DC at The National Theatre before embarking on a pre-Broadway tour. If you were not able to see it a few years ago, please “Ease on Down the Road” and grab some tickets while it’s here the rest of this week.

Phoenix Assata LaFreniere is truly living her theatre life to the fullest. “Everybody Rejoyce!”

At what age did you have an idea that you wanted to become a performer?

I did my first musical in high school, I realized I loved it.

Where did you receive your training?

I earned a BFA in Musical Theater from Pace University in May of 2025!

Phoenix Assata LaFreniere and company members of the

2025 John W. Engeman Theater production of Footloose.

Photo by John W. Engeman Theater.

Photo courtesy of the artist.

What was your first professional job as a performer?

The summer after graduation from Pace, I was in the ensemble/understudying Wendy Jo & Urleen in Footloose at the Engeman Theater on Long Island.

L-R Phoenix Assata LaFreniere and Elijah Ahmad Lewis

in the North American Tour of The Wiz.

Photo by Jeremy Daniel.

How did you get your audition for The Wiz and how long was it from that audition to you booking the role of Dorothy?

It was a whirlwind. First, I got the self-tape sent to me. About 4 days later, I had an in-person appointment. Then, I got a call 3 days after that, asking me to join the tour as a member of the ensemble/understudying Dorothy (and I had to fly out 2 days later). About a week after joining, I got the news that I would be vacating my track and playing Dorothy full time.

Phoenix Assata LaFreniere in the North American Tour of The Wiz.

Photo by Jeremy Daniel.

What is the best part about being able to sing Charlie Smalls’ superb score night after night across the country?

The music is so great, and I grew up with the movie and these songs, so it feels very surreal. I’ve been singing all of Dorothy’s songs forever, so when I got the self-tape request I realized “…wait a minute I could totally do this!” She is such a beautiful, full-of-life character and it’s so fun to dive into. I love doing a show that is connected to something so many people love and have nostalgia for. It’s very special.

Why do you think the story of The Wizard of Oz still endures with audiences 126 years after the original book’s publication?

It is such a beautiful story about love, friendship, believing in yourself, and finding joy and belonging in unlikely places and people. I think those are all timeless themes and there’s something for everyone to connect with in this story.

After the tour of The Wiz finishes at the end of May, what is next for you workwise?

I’ll be right back to auditioning! I’ve been doing some self-tapes on the road but only time will tell what I’ll be doing next.

Special thanks to National Theatre's Marketing Manager Abby Berman for her assistance in coordinating this interview.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.