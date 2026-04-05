Video: Watch the Final Curtain Call for INHERIT THE WIND at the Arena Stage

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The Arena Stage's production of Inherit the Wind had its final performance on Sunday, May 5, and you can watch the show's final curtain call on the Fichandler Stage here.

Inherit the Wind is written by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee. The Arena Stage production was directed by Ryan Guzzo Purcell, and produced in association with The Feast.

The cast includes Billy Eugene Jones (Drummond), Alyssa Keegan (E.K. Hornbeck), Rebecca Madeira (Rachel), Dakin Matthews (Brady), and Noah Plomgren (Cates). The ensemble features Jordan Friend, Natalya Lynette Rathnam (also u/s E.K. Hornbeck), Todd Scofield (also u/s Brady), Tristan Turner, and Holly Twyford. Additional understudies are Lise Bruneau (u/s Ensemble), Alex De Bard (u/s Rachel), Ethan Miller (u/s Cates, u/s Ensemble), and James Whalen (u/s Drummond, u/s Ensemble).

The creative team includes Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee (playwrights), Ryan Guzzo Purcell (director) Tanya Orellana (set designer), An-lin Dauber (Costume Designer), Xavier Pierce (lighting designer), Paul James Prendergast (sound designer), tbd casting co./Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA (New York casting), Raiyon Hunter, CSA (DC casting), Christi B. Spann (stage manager), and Stefania Giron Zuluaga (assistant stage manager).

For this production, the creative team is joined by Emily Pan (assistant lighting designer), LaShawn Melton (hair and makeup consultant), Sierra Young (fight consultant), Lisa Nathans (vocal consultant), Tiffany Ko (production assistant), Natalia Corvoisier (assistant to the director), Hannah Martin (stage supervisor), Catherine Cooney and Lily Rehberg (stage carpenters), Kayla Prough and Margaret Warner (props), Scott Folsom (light board operator), Ann Tran (audio engineer), Caitlin O'Brien (wardrobe supervisor), Ty Fountain and Sasha Sklar (wardrobe), Pax Gregory (hair and makeup), Caroline Smith (wardrobe and hair cover), and Troy Johnson (crew swing).

Watch the production's final curtain call here!