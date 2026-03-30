Folger Theatre Reveals Full Season Of Shakespeare’s Plays For 2026-27 Season

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Folger Theatre has revealed its 2026-27 season with three titles by the best-known playwright in the English language, William Shakespeare, to be performed at the Folger Shakespeare Library, his American home on Capitol Hill.

The season begins on September 22 with Shakespeare's Measure for Measure. Last seen on the Folger Theatre stage in 2006, the play delves into political and social upheaval. Bawdy humor underscores thorny issues of agency and consent in this rarely produced work.

In March 2027, Shakespeare's iconic tragedy Hamlet will be produced by the Folger for the first time in over a decade. Hamlet remains one of Shakespeare's most famous plays with complex discussions of mortality, duty, philosophy, and faith.

Folger Theatre's upcoming season will come to a joyous conclusion with one of Shakespeare's treasured comedies. The title for this final play of the season will be announced later.

The Reading Room Festival, founded in 2023 by Artistic Director Karen Ann Daniels, will return at the end of January 2027 for its fifth year, offering exciting opportunities for lovers of stories to experience a series of readings of contemporary plays that respond to Shakespeare, creative workshops, and communal activities with playwrights, scholars, critics, and theater makers. All-access passes, single tickets, and artist information will be released at a later date.

Folger Theatre'S 2026-27 SEASON

Measure for Measure

by William Shakespeare

September 22-October 25, 2026

In Shakespeare's rarely staged comedy, human nature and the law collide. Newly enforced regulations penalize the everyday citizens of Vienna, but don't stop the hijinks of a rambunctious crew of bawdy residents. In this morally lax city, a corrupt official tries to coerce novice nun Isabella to submit to his desires. Can Isabella maintain her vow of chastity and save her incarcerated brother's life? Measure for Measure offers considerations into societal upheaval and asks whose voices are silenced and whose voices break through.

Hamlet

By William Shakespeare

March 2-April 4, 2027

To be or not to be? Shakespeare's most popular play returns to the playwright's American home. Haunted by the sudden death of his father and feeling alienated in the royal court, Hamlet becomes the ultimate anti-hero, a tortured prince who is by turns cruel and kind. A poet, lover, philosopher, and madman, Hamlet remains a character full of contradiction and meaning for each generation. This great revenge tragedy revolves around the complexities of human experience and-after 400 years-it remains as urgent, radical, and profound as ever.

Shakespeare Comedy: Title to Be Announced

By William Shakespeare

May-June 2027

Shakespeare's comedies feature mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, and escapes from confinement to a magical green world where mischief and freedom rule. These plays continue to appeal to audiences because they affirm that love, laughter, and community make our lives richer.