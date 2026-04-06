Review: TRAVESTY at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

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Many of us, if we’re lucky, will find physical spaces in a disingenuous world that embody our essence, the core of who we truly are. These sites and our development within them are nurtured by kindred spirits of both present and past. The safety of this space doesn't merely vanish with the destruction of its four walls, it lives on in the stories we tell. Sasha Velour’s Travesty at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company apprises this legacy. The world premiere production flawlessly chronicles the secret queer history of a single spot throughout time and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

The sentiment of safe spaces is crucial for those that have historically been (and continue to be) oppressed. Drag culture in particular necessitates the dwindling establishments that support and encourage self-expression, no matter the form or function. As an art form, drag uses costumes, makeup, and performance to present heightened forms of gender expression in satire critiquing the rigidity of societal definitions. Though widely diffused in culture via RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag has roots back to the Elizabethan Era when actors performed in de-facto drag as women were not allowed to act. Above all else, drag is rooted in acceptance and resilience.

Travesty at Woolly Mammoth wields drag as a tool to tell a momentous queer epic of the barriers to self-expression in one space throughout history. Sasha Velour (Writer, Director, & Performer) dreamt this curation as an homage of sorts to her own safe spaces ripped away. “Remembering is an act of resistance, but we need fantasy to fill in the gaps,” Velour preaches in the 80 minute masterpiece. With Travesty, Velour does precisely that and it is artistry at its finest.

Sasha Velour herself, is a performer for the history books. Many know her as the iconic champion of the 9th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race following her finale lip-sync to “So Emotional” by Whitney Houston (look it up, you won’t regret it). But Velour has been a presence in the scene long before that, her drag show NightGowns has been running for over ten years in New York City and her production company, House of Velour, has produced numerous shows for HBO, NY Fashion Week, and more. Safe to say she is a force in the entertainment industry.

In her newest venture, she brings the world premiere production of Travesty to Washington, D.C. before it embarks on a European tour. From the moment the seats are filled, Woolly Mammoth is abuzz with fans from near and far awaiting the chance to witness Velour’s magic. Capitalizing on the drama of it all, the show begins with a jolting clap of thunder as Velour makes her way through the audience with a clunky video camera and a raincoat to uncover a rendering of her face trapped in a glass box on stage, all to the tune of Neglected Space by Imogen Heap of course.

From there, the story hones in on one location, unspecified in locale outside of its name, The Travesty. Whether a queer burlesque in 1910, the ruins of an arson afflicted 80s gay bar, or the site of a 1500s trial of a trans person, the ghosts of past and future bless the space and the story doesn’t falter. As the sole lead performer, Velour utilizes lip-sync as the engine of expression and never misses a beat. Her range embodies characters backed by the powerful female vocals of Florence Welch, Halsey, and Bjork among others. Aided by three ensemble members and a local guest artist (the ravishing Vagenisis in my case), Velour exudes a contagious confidence that holds the audience captive for the duration.

Essential to any drag performance is astounding costumes and bewitching makeup. Travesty is no different, in fact it goes even further. With a team of seven costume designers (Gloria Swansong, Diego Montoya, Andres Caballero, Jazzmint Dash, Peierretta Viktori, MistyCouture, and Robert Sorrell), every cloth that graces Velour’s body is more stunning than the last. Here, garments create a story within the story and serve as the main engine of communicating time jumps.

As for the set (Cosette “Ettie” Pin) on Woolly Mammoth’s intimate stage, it’s primarily comprised of lighting and projections though surprisingly never to a detriment. Recurring throughout is the use of a ghost light on stage, a popular theatrical superstition – perhaps alluding to the protection of these queer spaces by its predecessors. Small details as such cement implications in the story even through technical elements.



Travesty at Woolly Mammoth transcends genre. Beyond its status as a top-tier drag show, it is point blank one of the most outstanding performances presently on stage. Sasha Velour is simply the artist of all artists in every aspect. Travesty is a story that’s intricacies answer precisely why it needs to be told in this form right now. It understands itself, a rarity for such a fresh production. Travesty is career defining for Velour, it absolutely cannot be missed.

Running Time: Approximately 80 minutes with no intermission

Advisories: Flashing lights, theatrical smoke, haze, and a clove cigarette are used in this production.

Travesty was extended through April 19th, 2026 at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, 641 D St NW, Washington, D.C. 20004.

Photo by Alexey Kim.

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