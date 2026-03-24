Video: 'Chocolate Milk' from SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED
The indie-rock musical runs March 3 through April 12, 2026 at Signature Theatre.
By: Joshua Wright Mar. 24, 2026
Signature Theatre has released a first look video of SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED, featuring the song Chocolate Milk. Check out the all-new video, performed by Mia Pak.
The musical, with music and lyrics by Ryan Miller and a book by Nick Blaemire, is based on the film of the same name and follows journalist Darius as she investigates a classified ad seeking a companion for time travel.
Directed by Oliver Butler, the production blends indie-rock music with a story about risk, connection, and the possibility of rewriting one’s past.
The cast includes Mia Pak as Darius and Gunnar Manchester as Kenneth, alongside Preston Truman Boyd as Jeff, Erin Weaver as Liz, Tyler Dobies as Arnau, and Joshua Morgan as Tristan.
The creative team includes music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Bill Sherman, music director Jeff Tanski, scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado, Costume Designer Shahrzad Mazaheri, lighting designer Jason Lyons, and sound designer Eric Norris.
SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED runs approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for ages 13 and up.
More on Signature Theatre
Videos