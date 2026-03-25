Video: EUREKA DAY at Theatre J

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Theater J has released a first look video of EUREKA DAY, running March 11 through April 5, 2026. Check out the all-new trailer!

Written by Jonathan Spector, the play is set at a progressive private school in Berkeley, California, where a group of board members attempt to govern through consensus. When a mumps outbreak disrupts the community, differing perspectives on science, health, and individual choice lead to conflict, testing the limits of agreement and shared values.

Winner of the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival, the production arrives in Washington, DC after a previously scheduled run at the Kennedy Center was canceled following a leadership change. Theater J subsequently stepped in to present the work.

The cast includes Susan Rome as Suzanne, Eric Hissom as Don, Renee Wilson as Carina, Lilli Hokama as Meiko, and Jonathan Feuer as Eli.

EUREKA DAY marks a return to Theater J for Spector, who previously interned with the company and whose play This Much I Know was presented there in 2024.