'Framing Fatherhood' Photo Exhibit Celebrates Positive Images of Black Men and Boys

"It Takes A Village: Basics of Boyhood and Messages for Manhood" - which examines how social media impacts the public and mental health of both content creators and the broader Black community - announces the opening of their photography exhibition, "Framing Fatherhood," on June 18 at George Washington University's Corcoran School of the Arts and Design in Washington, DC.

The exhibit will showcase over 75 photographs from 14 prominent Black, male photographers from across the country.

"Framing Fatherhood" was created by award-winning digital storyteller, director, producer and filmmaker Dr. Imani M. Cheers, who was inspired by her own photojournalist father D. Michael Cheers and her commitment to showcasing positive images of Black men.

The new exhibition, along with the overall initiative, is committed to providing the broader public, mainstream journalists and policymakers an understanding of digital media's influence on public dialogue and opinion surrounding the holistic representation of Black men as boys, men, friends, fathers and partners.

"Launching this exhibit is a love project and very intentional - the artists selected, their specific images included, the title, the upcoming book. All of it celebrates the beautiful images of Black men that are not seen in mainstream media," said Dr. Imani Cheers, Founder & Director of It Takes a Village (ITAV). "The goal of the exhibition is to celebrate Black men and fathers through the lens of iconic Black male photographers who make up our creative village."

The exhibit includes work from:

ITAV has two additional components along with the photo exhibit, which runs until July 31 and has plans to travel the world. The ITAV team is conducting a data analysis of the top 25 social media influencers who focus on uplifting and empowering Black men and boys. The initiative has also curated a collection of essays that will be edited by the project's director and released in early 2023.

Admission for "Framing Fatherhood" is free. The show is open to the public from June 18 - July 31, 2022, from Wednesday - Sunday, 1 - 6pm, at the Corcoran School of the Arts and Design at 500 17th Street NW. See GW's visitor guidelines; masks required.

To attend the "Framing Fatherhood" opening on June 18 at 7pm and/or artist talk on June 18 at 6pm, please RSVP to village4thepeople@gmail.com by June 16, 2022.

To learn more about "It Takes A Village: Basics of Boyhood and Messages for Manhood," visit www.boyhood2manhood.com