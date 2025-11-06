Dance/USA Reveals New Recipients of Fellowships to Artists Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dance/USA revealed the newest 25 recipients of the Dance/USA Fellowships to Artists program, honoring dance and movement-based artists with sustained practices in art for social change. Selected by a national peer-review panel, each Fellowship includes a $31,000 grant that may be used at the artist's discretion.

One of the few regranting programs available to independent artists with an unrestricted financial award, DFA supports dance and movement-based artists from across the U.S. and its territories who work at the intersection of social and embodied practices. DFA recognizes the wide variety of ways in which artists engage in social transformation through dance, which often do not fit into established models of arts funding. This includes community-building and culture-bearing practices, healing and storytelling practices, activism and representational justice practices, and more.

The Round Three DFA Artist Fellows hail from cities and regions across the U.S. and its territories and work in the genres of Afro diasporic, African-Brazilian samba roots, Baladi, Ballet, Bailes de salón, Black American vernacular, body percussion, Bogle, Breaking, Bruk Up, Capoeira, Chinese, Contemporary, Contemporary Indigenous, Dabke, dance theater, devised, disability arts aesthetics, Filipino folk dances, Flexn, healing, Hip-Hop, Hoofing, House, improvisation, inclusive dance, Jazz, Kali, Matao/CHamoru, Mexican folklorico, Modern, participatory performance, Popping, ritual, Ring Shouts, social dance, somatic, storytelling, Tap, Waacking, West African, and more.

Tonya Marie Amos

Arthur Avilés

Leila Awadallah

Carol Bebelle aka AKUA

Rashida Bumbray

Dakota Camacho

Yanira Castro

Murielle Elizéon

Ani/Anito Gavino

Kevin Lee-Y Green

Kayla Hamilton

India Harville

Cal Hunt

Umi IMAN

Quynn Johnson

Kwikstep aka DJ KS 360

Kerry Lee

Gesel R. Mason

Lucy Salazar

Aguibou Bougobali SANOU

Kenneth Shirley

Nadhi Thekkek

Sage Ni'Ja Whitson

Tamara "Ṣàngóbámikẹ" Williams

Pioneer Winter

DFA will award $31,000 to each of the Round Three Artist Fellows, to be used at their own discretion. The Artist Fellows will also have the option to take part in a flexible set of gatherings that provide paid time for collaboration, rest, and reflection with one another. These activities will be self-directed by the artists, with financial support from Dance/USA.

The program also offers the Artist Fellows additional resources, including one-on-one consultations with professional advisors, underwriting professional photography/headshot, press support, accessibility services, and two years of Dance/USA membership.