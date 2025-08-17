DC International Theatre Festival Announces Free September Panel Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now available for a special series of free events and discussions helmed by Shakespeare Theatre Company, Studio Theatre, and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company as part of the DC International Theatre Festival. From September 21-28, patrons can join international multi-disciplinary artists and theatremakers in conversation with guests including representatives of the Japanese Embassy, the Goethe-Institut Washington, and CODAworx Summit. All events are free but reservations are encouraged.

The DC International Theatre Festival is a year-long celebration of the transformative partnerships forged between American and international theatre artists across borders. DC theatres bring the best international talent to DC, and attract visitors from across the region and the country to experience world-class performances.

Discussions and Events:

Working Across Japan and the United States

Sunday, September 21 at 6pm

Location: Studio Theatre

Presented by Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

On September 21 at 6pm, join us for a Discussion at Studio Theatre with Simon Godwin (Artistic Director, STC), Mina Morita (Bold Resident Director & Creative Producer, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company), Jyana S. Browne (Assistant Professor of Premodern Japanese Literary and Cultural Studies at the University of Maryland), moderated by the Japanese Embassy at Studio Theatre. Working across Japan and the United States, Mina and Simon speak to their cross-cultural experiences.

The Value of International Artistic Collaboration: A Panel Discussion

Friday, September 26 at 7pm

Location: Studio Theatre

Presented by Studio Theatre in conjunction with CODAworx Summit

Studio Theatre, in conjunction with CODAworx Summit, presents The Value of International Artistic Collaboration, a conversation featuring leaders from the DC theatre scene including Maria Manuela Goyanes (Artistic Director, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company/LCT3 at Lincoln Center), David Muse (Artistic Director, Studio Theatre), and Drew Lichtenberg (Artistic Producer, STC), in discussion with two luminaries in the public art world, Vincent Roy (Founder, EXMURO) and Jeremy Crandell (Man Pavilion Project Manager, Burning Man Project) as part of the DC International Theatre Festival. A conversation about the importance of international artistic collaboration and exchange, and the challenges and opportunities therein.

The Power of Protokoll: Germany's Global Company

Sunday, September 27 at 6:30 pm

Location: Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Presented by Goethe-Institut Washington and Shakespeare Theatre Company

Since 2000, Rimini Protokoll has expanded the means of theatre to create new perspectives on reality. Their work has been performed and invited to the most prestigious venues in the world, including Berlin Theatertreffen, Festival d’Avignon, Wiener Festwochen, and the Theatre Biennale in Venice, where they received the Silver Lion prize.

In this special event organized by the Goethe-Institut and Shakespeare Theatre Company for the DC International Theater Festival, Drew Lichtenberg (STC Artistic Producer) will interview Helgard Haug (Rimini Protokoll) and Maria Goyanes (Artistic Director, Woolly Mammoth Theatre/LCT3 at Lincoln Center) on how theatre companies today are embracing “Internationalism, Innovation, and Independence,” as well as Rimini Protokoll’s new work, ALL RIGHT GOOD NIGHT. In a world where reality itself is increasingly difficult to understand, how can new forms, new collaborations, and new stories provide new perspectives?