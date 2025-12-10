Gala Theatre Will Present A Contemporary Staging Of THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GALA Theatre will present a contemporary production of Federico García Lorca’s THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA as part of its Golden Season. Directed by José Zayas, the play will run February 5 through March 1, 2026, and will address themes of female oppression, sexual repression, and the conflict between modernity and tradition.

The production will be performed in Spanish with English surtitles on Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., with Press Night and Noche de GALA scheduled for Saturday, February 7 at 8 p.m.

The play follows five sisters living under the strict rule of their mother, Bernarda, who has imposed an extended period of mourning following their father’s death. As tensions rise within the household, rivalries emerge, secrets intensify, and the pressures of control threaten to rupture the family’s rigid structure. The staging will emphasize the psychological and social dynamics that define Lorca’s work.

Featured in the cast are GALA company member Luz Nicolás as Bernarda; Evelyn Rosario Vega, who received a 2023 Helen Hayes Award for The House on the Lagoon, as Poncia; and María Coral as Adela, also from The House on the Lagoon. Additional roles include María del Mar Rodríguez as Angustias, Giselle González as Martirio, Anna Malavé as Magdalena, Alicia Kaplan as María Josefa, and Ixchel as Amelia.

The creative team includes Grisele González (scenic design), Hailey LaRoe (lighting design), Koki Lortkipanidze (sound design), Rukiya Henry-Fields (costume design), and Isabel de Carvalho (properties design). Anson Stevie is technical director, Ilyana Rose-Dávila is production manager, Lorena Suárez is company administrator, and Delbis Cardona is artistic associate.

Federico García Lorca, one of Spain’s most influential poets and playwrights, completed The House of Bernarda Alba in 1936 shortly before his assassination. His career encompassed poetry, avant-garde theatre, political engagement, and an enduring influence on global dramatic literature. Director José Zayas returns to GALA to helm his eighth production with the company; his directing credits span regional and international theaters, including La Jolla Playhouse, KC Rep, The Alley Theatre, American Shakespeare Center, Studio Theatre, BAM, and Repertorio Español.

TICKETS & GENERAL INFORMATION

Single tickets for THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA are $50 Premium Center, $45 Orchestra Standard, $35 Orchestra Value, and $25 Balcony Value. Seniors (65+), military, teachers, and groups of 10+ may purchase $35 tickets. Patrons aged 25 and under may purchase $25 tickets. Noche de GALA tickets are the selected ticket price plus $5 per person.