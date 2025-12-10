Emma Flynn Will Take Over The Role Of Sarah Brown In Shakespeare Theatre Company’s GUYS AND DOLLS

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shakespeare Theatre Company announced that Emma Flynn will take over the role of Sarah Brown in its holiday production of GUYS AND DOLLS.

Flynn, who originated the role of Cher Horowitz in Clueless the Musical on London’s West End, will begin performances on December 30 following Julie Benko’s scheduled departure. Benko will conclude her run on December 28 before joining the Broadway revival of Ragtime in January, where she will play Emma Goldman for a limited time.

Flynn’s credits include regional performances in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Legally Blonde the Musical. She will join a company led by Jacob Dickey as Sky Masterson, Rob Colletti as Nathan Detroit, Hayley Podschun as Miss Adelaide, and Kyle Taylor Parker as Nicely-Nicely Johnson. The production is directed by Washington National Opera Artistic Director Francesca Zambello and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse.

GUYS AND DOLLS has been extended through January 8 and continues at Harman Hall. Tickets range from $39 to $249, with details available at ShakespeareTheatre.org.

About the Play

Based on characters by Damon Runyon, Guys and Dolls features music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. The musical follows high-roller Sky Masterson, who accepts a wager from Nathan Detroit involving the principled missionary Sarah Brown. Audiences will hear classic numbers including “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” and “A Bushel and a Peck.”

About Emma Flynn*

Emma Flynn is an American actress, singer, and dancer and a graduate of the Hartt School of Music. She is known for originating the role of Cher Horowitz in Clueless the Musical on London’s West End. Her additional credits include Cynthia Weil in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at Asolo Repertory Theatre and Elle Woods in Legally Blonde the Musical at The Engeman Theatre.

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association.

About Shakespeare Theatre Company

For 40 years, the Tony Award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company has been recognized as a leading classical theatre organization in the United States. Under Artistic Director Simon Godwin and Executive Director Angela Lee Gieras, STC presents work that explores stories of Shakespearean scope, both from the classical canon and beyond.