Ford’s Theatre to Present A FIRST LOOK: A FESTIVAL OF NEW PLAYS

Ford’s Theatre will present A First Look—A Festival of New Plays on January 16 and 17, 2026. In its fourth edition, Ford’s Theatre new plays festival, A First Look will showcase readings of three works currently in development. The festival offers stage readings of the plays and allows for a closer look into the creation of stories and characters steep in history. Audiences attending the festival have seen firsthand the process of the playwrights and experienced the evolution of the work from first draft to a world premiere production on our historic stage. The 2026 festival will showcase readings of three works currently in development.

A First Look features new works that explore historically significant events and figures that have contributed to the fabric of America and serves as the showcase to Ford’s Theatre Legacy Commissions. The initiative is an artistic incubator for new works that illuminate the stories of lesser-known individuals whose courage and perseverance helped shape the ongoing pursuit of civil rights and equality in America. The 2026 festival will showcase the following plays:

Springs, written by Jeanne Sakata, directed by Jessica Kubzansky. Springs is a Ford’s Theatre Legacy Commission

Providence Spring, written by Richard Hellesen, directed by Holly Twyford

Young John Lewis: Prodigy of Protest, book and lyrics by Psalmayene 24, music by Kokayi, directed by Reginald L. Douglas

“The Ford’s Theatre Legacy Commissions and A First Look continue to champion works that illuminate the struggles, triumphs and enduring hope of the American experience,” said Ford’s Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault. “Whether it’s the story of a young man striving to find his place in a country that has not always embraced him, a relentless advocate unearthing forgotten truths in the wake of a devastating war, or a young leader discovering the courage to stand up for justice, these readings illuminate the depth and complexities of our past and how our history continues to echo through today. We are especially proud of the celebrated success and powerful impact of The American Five, which originated as one of these important commissioned pieces.”

Tickets are free and must be reserved. Each reading will be followed by a post-show discussion with members of the creative team. Additional details will be available at www.fords.org.

The initiative is guided by Senior Artistic Advisor Sheldon Epps, Director of Artistic Programming José Carrasquillo and Ford’s Theatre Legacy Commissions Advisor Sydné Mahone. Epps has long expressed his passion for uplifting “unsung heroes—men and women whose contributions have quietly but powerfully influenced the direction of our nation.”

The line-up for the 2026 festival includes the following:

Springs

Written by: Jeanne Sakata

Directed by: Jessica Kubzansky

Public Reading: Friday, January 16, 2026, at 7 p.m.

A dialogue with the audience will take place after the reading

Set against the shifting landscapes of the early twentieth century, this play follows Kyusaburo “Harry” Sakata, a young man who leaves Japan in search of a place to build a life shaped by purpose and possibility. From the farms of the West Coast to the fields of an internment camp during WWII, Harry’s knowledge of the land becomes both his livelihood and his lifeline, sustaining his family and the community around him. As he confronts exclusion laws, suspicion and the violence of forced incarceration, Harry holds fast to his belief in what America could be. When he later turns his attention to the Gilroy Hot Springs, he imagines a sanctuary where people might find peace in nature—and in one another. At its heart, this play asks what it means to belong while keeping faith in a country that has not always kept faith with you.

Providence Spring

Written by: Richard Hellesen

Directed by: Holly Twyford

Public Reading: Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 2 p.m.

A dialogue with the audience will take place after the reading

Set in the years following the Civil War, Providence Spring traces Clara Barton’s little-known mission to uncover the fate of thousands of missing Union soldiers. What begins in a modest office on Seventh Street becomes a sweeping journey through bureaucratic resistance, personal animosity and the unexpected allies who help shape her purpose. As Barton brings answers to grieving families, she confronts the reality that while the war has ended, the nation’s struggle to fulfill its promise of “a new birth of freedom” is only beginning. Grounded in the power of memory—personal and historical—the play explores why preserving truth matters in a country so often asked to forget.

Written by: Psalmayene 24

Music by: Kokayi

Directed by: Reginald L. Douglas

Public Reading: Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 7 p.m.

A dialogue with the audience will take place after the reading

Set against the turbulent backdrop of the Civil Rights era, Young John Lewis: Prodigy of Protest follows the Congressman’s early life and traces how the murder of Emmett Till transformed his understanding of justice and set him on a path of purposeful service. What begins with a young man grappling with the weight of a national tragedy becomes a sweeping journey through grassroots organizing, moral conviction and the mentors who help shape his calling. As he rises to lead the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and works alongside the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., he discovers that the fight for equality demands both courage and unwavering hope. Grounded in memory and movement, the musical explores why ordinary citizens step into extraordinary roles and illuminates the arc that ultimately led him to nearly two decades of influential service in Congress.

Festival Events

Meet & Mingle

A First Look audience members are invited to continue the conversation during an intimate post-show gathering following the Saturday, January 17, 7 p.m. reading. Meet the A First Look Festival playwrights, members of the creative team and mingle with fellow theater enthusiasts. Explore the inspiration, themes and writing process behind these new works as the creatives share their thoughts and questions in a casual, engaging setting.

From Quill to Curtain: Crafting Plays Inspired by History

This three-part public program series invites writers of all levels to explore the craft of playwriting through the lens of historical figures and events. Participants will develop narrative structure, use of primary sources, and character development while considering how the past connects to the present. Facilitated by Howard University Professor of Dramaturgy and Playwriting Denise Hart, each session will build on the last and the series will culminate with a sharing of excerpts from participants’ works. The series will be held at the Center for Education and Leadership on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on January 17, 31 and February 14, 2026.