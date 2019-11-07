DC Classic Production of THE NUTCRACKER Returns This Holiday Season

The Washington Ballet's beloved production of The Nutcracker returns to THEARC Theater November 23-24 and at the historic Warner Theatre November 30-December 29, 2019. Set to Tchaikovsky's magical score, this celebrated holiday favorite has become the signature Nutcracker in our nation's capital. With 40 performances and special events for families and military personnel, 45,000 patrons will enjoy The Nutcracker this season.



The Washington Ballet's iconic production is equal parts history lesson, mischief, beauty, and humor. With General Washington as the heroic Nutcracker, King George III as the Rat King, and historical figures John Paul Jones and Miss Liberty, Harriet Tubman, Betsy Ross, and Benjamin Franklin as dancing dolls, the story comes to life with intricate, stunning set designs, original custom costumes and over 100 dancers including students and trainees from The Washington School of Ballet now celebrating its 75th Anniversary. The school's first production of The Nutcracker was December 27, 1961 at Constitution Hall, under the direction of founder Mary Day. She started a holiday tradition that continues to grow year after year.



As the curtain rises, the audience is transported back in time to 1882 and a Christmas Eve celebration in a Georgetown mansion where the party is about to begin. When young Clara receives her Uncle Drosselmeyer's gift of a nutcracker, the magic starts.



Audiences will be captivated by a Christmas tree that magically grows 30 feet, a dramatic battle between toy soldiers and a band of rats, an explosion of cannon fire and falling snow. By the time Clara and her young prince arrive in 'Springtime' they enjoy a stunning pas de deux for an Anacostia brave and maiden, Spanish and Chinese dancers, and waltzing cherry blossoms along the banks of the Potomac. Twirling cardinals, a frontiersman, and other enchanting adaptations make this very unique production a special holiday treat that still delights audiences of all ages.



Tickets start at only $36 and Super Value Pricing* (No ticket price higher than $54) is available for select evening performances.







The Nutcracker Family Day is an interactive experience where children of all ages can participate in activities and festivities prior to the matinee performance. Visit craft stations for coloring, ornament making, and search-a-word, photo ops with dancers, and the opportunity to watch a rehearsal and learn how dancers prepare for performance. Family Day activities are included in the ticket price.



Military Appreciation Night

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 7:00PM

Doors Open at 5:30PM



The Washington Ballet brings the magic of The Nutcracker to service men and women and their families for Military Appreciation Night. Guests will be greeted at the Warner Theatre by military dignitaries and Nutcracker cast members, and will be treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes rehearsal of The Nutcracker 'Soldiers Marching.' On this night, everyone is encouraged to wear red, white, and blue.

Come early! Doors Open at 5:30PM. The Nutcracker Tea Party at The Willard InterContinental Hotel, Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 11:00AM, immediately preceding the matinee performance or at 3:00PM immediately following the matinee performance.



Guests will experience an elegant white-glove tea service complete with delectable tea sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jam, cookies, cakes, hot chocolate, The Willard's signature teas, and mimosas for the grown-ups.



Both events include hands-on activities, the rare opportunity to pose for photographs with the Sugar Plum Fairy, and visit with select costumed cast members from The Washington Ballet. All Tea Party guests will attend the 1:00PM matinee performance of The Nutcracker at the Warner Theatre.



This event is a benefit for The Washington Ballet's education and community engagement programs and raises critical funds to provide the highest quality dance performance and training to everyone in our community.

Single tickets start at $36. Super Value Pricing (no ticket price higher than $54 plus applicable service fees) is available for select evening performances in select seating areas. This is a great way to enjoy The Nutcracker during the week - join us before heading home from work or after finishing your Christmas shopping. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts; based on availability.



*Super Value Performances:

Wednesday, December 11, Thursday, December 12 and Wednesday, December 18 at 7:00PM



Tickets to Warner Theatre performances may be purchased:

Online

Phone 202.397.7328 (SEAT)

In-person at The Warner Theatre Box Office and Ticketmaster outlets



Tickets to performances at THEARC Theater may be purchased:

Online

Phone 202.891.7020



Tickets for The Nutcracker Tea Party at The Willard Hotel may be purchased:

Online

Phone 202.274.4518

Email emagenheimer@washingtonballet.org



VENUES



THEARC Theater

1901 Mississippi Avenue, SE

Washington, DC 20020



The Warner Theatre

513 13th Street, NW

Washington, DC 20004



The Willard InterContinental Hotel

1401 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20004

Purchase Performance Tickets Here

The Washington Ballet (TWB) was founded as The Washington School of Ballet, now celebrating its 75th year, by Mary Day in 1944 and incorporated as a professional company in 1976. At the helm is internationally acclaimed ballerina Julie Kent. As The Washington Ballet's Artistic Director, Kent's mission is to build a world-class dance company in the Nation's Capital, by continuing the tradition of classical ballet and contributing to the evolution of the art form through contemporary works and new commissions. The Washington Ballet strives to reflect the diversity of the community and the nation through its dancers and its repertoire. Kent has introduced into the repertoire seminal works by George Balanchine, Frederick Ashton, Jerome Robbins, Antony Tudor, Justin Peck and Alexei Ratmansky while embracing the work of emerging choreographers including Clifton Brown, Gemma Bond, and Ethan Stiefel, among others.



Her commitment to the development of both the dancer and the art form is fulfilled through the presentation of beloved classic 19th-century ballets and landmark 20th-century works while reaffirming a commitment to commissioned works that will contribute to the evolution of ballet and its relevance in our times. TWB's three-part mission: ensuring excellence in its professional performance company; growing the next generation of dancers through its school, professional training programs, and Studio Company; and serving the community in which it resides through community engagement programs will continue to propel TWB to a more prominent place within the nation's capital and beyond.





