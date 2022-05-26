Congressional Chorus Presents MIXTAPE, A Musical Celebration Of Decades, June 3-4

The Congressional Chorus presents Mixtape, the organization's sixteenth annual Cabaret on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4.

Mixtape will take audience members on a musical tour through the decades, featuring hits from the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and the long-awaited premiere of our 2020 commission Ever-Changing Land by former Artistic Director Chris Urquiaga.

Other songs featured include "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," "Shut Up & Dance With Me," "Love Shack," "What About Us," and "Under the Bridge." The performances will be held at the Church of the Epiphany in Washington, DC.

The Congressional Chorus is a multi-generational family of choruses reflecting the diversity of our nation's capital, champions American music. Our mission is to inspire people to embrace our common humanity through choral music. We promote the choral arts through artistic excellence, innovative performances and active community engagement; and provide affordable music education and performance opportunities to aspiring adult singers of all ages and backgrounds.

Tickets and more information on Mixtape can be found on our website at CongressionalChorus.org.