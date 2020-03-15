Chamber Dance Project Cancels DC Gala

Out of the utmost caution for its friends and supporters regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the Chamber Dance Project (CDP) canceled its biggest fundraiser of the year, the Anchors Away Gala set for March 29. Ticket holders will be contacted by CDP directly.

Instead, CDP just opened its on-line auction, open to the public, from now until April 2 at 9 p.m. The auction includes over 50 items and experiences such as 7-night hotel stays in several Caribbean Islands, a weekend New York outing including tickets to the Joyce Theatre, dinner and tour at the Cosmos Club for four, four lower bowl tickets to a Capitals game and tickets to the Kennedy Center and other venues in Washington. Connect with the auction at https://chamberdance.org/auction/

More items will be added each week and bidders will be alerted if others better their last bid. Many items will not have a minimum bid requirement.

"We hope that the community will support our arts organizations in this challenging time," said Diane Coburn Bruning, Artistic Director of the Chamber Dance Project. "The gala supports over 10% of our budget. We hope our friends will continue to support us through our online fundraiser and find some exciting experiences."

The award-winning Chamber Dance Project in preparing for its 7th season as Washington's foremost contemporary ballet company. New Works 2020 will undertake its longest and largest season ever in June with four world premieres and 23 dancers and musicians of the highest caliber. They come together at the Michael R. Klein Theatre (formerly the Lansburgh Theatre) on 7th St NW. More information on artists and ballets and tickets are available at http://chamberdance.org

Award-winning choreographer and Artistic Director Diane Coburn Bruning founded Chamber Dance Project acting upon her conviction that dance should be a collaboration between dancers and musicians, and that sharing the creative process with audiences would only deepen their experience in witnessing live performances.

Chamber Dance Project's work is a collaboration of outstanding artists and designers creating new works. The company commissions and performs new and contemporary works by outstanding choreographers and composers in collaboration with dancers and musicians (who appear together onstage). In this series, as well as in open rehearsals, they share the creative process. With their Donated Ticket and Bring a Child for Free programs, they provide access to those not otherwise afforded the opportunity of live music and dance.

Chamber Dance Project sponsors include Bloomberg Philanthropies, DC Commission on Arts and Humanities, KPMG, Northwestern Mutual, The Share Fund and Macy's among others.





