Cast Announced For Studio Theatre's First Streaming Production, COCK

Studio Theatre returns after a yearlong hiatus from producing theatre with the first production in its 2020-2021 subscription season, Mike Bartlett's "sizzling seriocomedy" Cock, directed by Artistic Director David Muse.

The production features Randy Harrison (Queer as Folk) as John, a man wrestling with his sexual identity and the paralysis of choice, as two love interests-"M" (Scott Parkinson) and "W" (Kathryn Tkel)-vie for his affection. Alan Wade returns to Studio, playing M's father, "F."

Cock will be available to stream on-demand through Studio's website (studiotheatre.org) from March 26 - April 18, 2021.

Studio's original production of Cock, produced in 2014 and also directed by Muse, received the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Play. Multiple cameras will capture this reimagined digital version, staged "in the room" in Studio's raw Stage 4 space, blending theatrical and cinematic qualities. The play's minimalist quality was key to Studio's ability to produce the multi-character drama during the coronavirus pandemic- the play uses the characters' dialogue to establish the setting and action, allowing actors to portray deeply intimate situations without being physically close to one another.

"In revisiting Cock, I'm not setting out to stage a play and then capture it well on film. I want to experiment with the different artistry inherent in these two mediums in ways that enhance the story," said Studio Artistic Director David Muse. "The play distills the mess of human existence by removing all the clutter of props and a set-even the dialogue is taut and acerbic-which made it ideally suited to these unusual pandemic-related constraints. I'm excited to welcome artists and audiences back to Studio with this production."

John breaks up with his boyfriend of many years. A few weeks later, he's desperate to be taken back-but can't stop sleeping with the woman he started seeing in their weeks off. In a world with so many ways to be happy, how do you know the right thing when you have it? A sexy, conflicted look at attraction, ambivalence, and commitment. David Muse remakes his 2014 Helen Hayes Award winning production for the camera.