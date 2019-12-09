BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards Update: DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Kennedy Center Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Washington, DC:

Best Actor in a Community Theatre Production

Jack Zatkowsky - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Fauquier Community Theatre 8%

Ahmad Maaty - ANNIE - Prince William Little Theatre 7%

Alex Bryce/Alden Michels - DISNEY'S HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Arlington Players 5%

Best Actor in a Musical - Large Professional Theatre

Ben Levi Ross - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Kennedy Center 17%

Gregory Maheu - ONCE - Olney Theatre Center 10%

Corbin Bleu - ANYTHING GOES - Arena Stage 10%

Best Actor in a Musical - Small Professional Theatre

Carlos Salazar - FAME - GALA Hispanic Theatre 25%

Romainson Romain (Tyrone Jackson) - FAME - GALA Hispanic Theatre 13%

Jay Tilley - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Workhouse Theatre 7%

Best Actor in a Play - Large Professional Theatre

Ed Gero - HENRY IV PART I - Folger Theatre 10%

Justin Weaks - BLKS - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 9%

Scott S. Turner - SLEEPY HOLLOW - Synetic Theater 9%

Best Actor in a Play - Small Professional Theatre

Victor de la Fuente (Cisco) - THE OLD MAN, THE YOUTH, AND THE SEA - GALA Hispanic Theatre 15%

Jay Tilley - CRAVING FOR TRAVEL - Dark Horse Theatre Company 9%

Tyler Fauntleroy - 1 HENRY IV - Folger Shakespeare Theatre 6%

Best Actor or Actress in an Educational Theatre Production

Rachel Vann - 1776 - Levine Music Theatre 13%

Lilly Mckinnon - LES MISERABLES - Ovations Theatre 9%

Heidi Schreck - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - The Kennedy Center 8%

Best Actress in a Community Theatre Production

Michelle Stein - ANNIE - Prince William Little Theatre 10%

Julia Downes - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Fauquier Community Theatre 10%

Leecy Silk - THE PHILADELPHIA STORY - Sterling Playmakers 4%

Best Actress in a Musical - Large Professional Theatre

Malinda Kathleen Reese - ONCE - Olney Theatre Center 14%

Maria Rizzo - ANYTHING GOES - Arena Stage 11%

Tracy Lynn Olivera - MATILDA, THE MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 11%

Best Actress in a Musical - Small Professional Theatre

Paula Calvo - FAME - Gala Hispanic Theater 23%

Justine "Icy" Moral - THE BALLAD OF MULAN - Imagination Stage 13%

Holly Kelly - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Workhouse Theatre 7%

Best Actress in a Play - Large Professional Theatre

Gabi DeLuca - LEGALLY BLONDE - Keegan Theatre 15%

Holly Twyford - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Round House Theatre 11%

Shannon Dorsey - BLKS - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Comapny 9%

Best Actress in a Play - Small Professional Theatre

Arianné Warner - CRAVING FOR TRAVEL - Dark Horse Theatre Company 10%

Vivian Lemons - THE WOLVES - NextStop Theatre 10%

Felicia Curry - FABULATION OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE - Mosaic Theatre Company 9%

Best Choreography - Large Professional Theatre

Marcia Milgrom Dodge - ONCE - Olney Theatre Center 43%

Matthew Gardiner - BLACKBEARD - Signature Theatre 36%

Clayton Winters - AMAZING GRACE - Museum of the Bible 21%

Best Choreography - Small Professional Theatre

Luis Salgaldo - FAME - Gala Hispanic Theater 25%

Jonathan Faircloth - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Workhouse Theatre 16%

Dallas Tolentino - TREASURE ISLAND - Synetic Theater 11%

Best Community Theatre Production

ANNIE - Prince William Little Theatre 10%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Fauquier Community Theatre 9%

MARY POPPINS - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 6%

Best Direction - Large Professional Theatre

Michael Greif - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Kennedy Center 25%

Gabriel Barre - AMAZING GRACE - Museum of the Bible 11%

Ruben Santiago Hudson - JITNEY - Arena Stage 8%

Best Direction - Small Professional Theatre

Luis Salgaldo - FAME - Gala Hispanic Theater 13%

Danilo Stapula - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Workhouse Theatre 10%

Kathryn Chase Bryer - THE WOLVES - NextStop Theatre 9%

Best Educational Theatre Production

1776 - Levine Music Theatre 15%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Catholic University of America 12%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The SEED Falcon Theatre 11%

Best Lighting Design - Large Professional Theatre

Japhy Weideman - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Kennedy Center 29%

Chris Lee - BLACKBEARD - Signature Theatre 15%

Brittany Shemuga - AMAZING GRACE - Museum of the Bible 14%

Best Lighting Design - Small Professional Theatre

Chris Annas- Lee - FAME - Gala Hispanic Theater 20%

Sarah Tundermann - THE WOLVES - NextStop Theatre 12%

Lyn Joslin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Creative Cauldron 8%

Best Musical - Large Professional Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Kennedy Center 17%

ONCE - Olney Theatre Center 14%

ALADDIN - Kennedy center 11%

Best Musical - Small Professional Theatre

FAME - Gala Hispanic Theater 28%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Workhouse Theatre 15%

THE BALLAD OF MU LAN - Imagination Stage 11%

Best Play - Large Professional Theatre

RICHARD III - Shakespeare Theatre Company 16%

JITNEY - Arena Stage 12%

BLKS - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 9%

Best Play - Small Professional Theatre

THE WOLVES - NextStop Theatre 13%

TREASURE ISLAND - Synetic Theater 13%

THE OLD MAN, THE YOUTH, AND THE SEA - GALA Hispanic Theatre 10%

Best Set Design - Large Professional Theatre

David Korins - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Kennedy Center 27%

Paul Tate dePoo III - BLACKBEARD - Signature Theatre 16%

Eugene Lee & Edward Pierce - AMAZING GRACE - Museum of the Bible 11%

Best Set Design - Small Professional Theatre

Clifton Chadwick - FAME - GALA Hispanic Theatre 19%

Jonathan Dahm Robertson - THE WOLVES - NextStop Theatre 12%

Margie Jervis - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Creative Cauldron 12%

Best Sound Design - Large Professional Theatre

Nevin Steinberg - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Kennedy Center 31%

Shannon Slaton - AMAZING GRACE - Museum of the Bible 15%

Ryan Hickey - BLACKBEARD - Signature Theatre 13%

Best Sound Design - Small Professional Theatre

Roc Lee - AIDA - Constellation Theatre 20%

Reid May - THE WOLVES - NextStop Theatre 18%

Thomas Sowers - TREASURE ISLAND - Synetic Theater 15%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles