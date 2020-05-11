BWW Video: Episode Three of Round House Theatre's Webseries Homebound

The third installment of Round House Theatre's Original Webseries Homebound is now live, with new episodes premiering every Monday through June 29. The 10-episode series is written by a different local playwright each week, and features 9 DC-area actors who would have performed on the Round House stage this spring.

Click below to watch Episode Three entitled We Wear the Mask featuring Chinna Palmer and Round House Theatre Resident Artist Craig Wallace.

To view past episodes of Homebound, click here.



