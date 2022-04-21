Adventure Theatre's Artistic Director Chil Kong Serves As Consulting Producer For Nickelodeon's New Animated Series, BOSSY BEAR

Adventure Theatre MTC's (ATMTC) Artistic Director Chil Kong will serve as a consulting producer on Nickelodeon's brand-new animated preschool series Bossy Bear, premiering 2023. The series, from husband and wife team David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim (UglyDolls) and based on the popular book series by Horvath, follows the misadventures of Bossy Bear, an overly-enthusiastic extrovert, and Turtle, a thoughtful introvert--unlikely besties who make the perfect team for navigating silly childhood adventures in their Koreatown-inspired city of Pleasantburg.

Chil Kong joined the ATMTC family as Artistic Director in 2019. With more than 20 years of experience as Artistic Director for different theater companies across the country as well as a wealth of experience in TV and Film with companies like The Disney Channel, Chil brought a strong vision and passion for the art of theater for young audiences in addition to a commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion.

"I am thrilled to serve as a consulting producer on Bossy Bear with the amazing team at Nickelodeon while continuing to stage a great slate of family shows for the ATMTC community," said Kong. "I am grateful to be able to work in multiple artistic mediums to bring these wonderful stories to the young and young at heart."

CHIL KONG began his career in theater garnering multiple awards for his innovative reimagining of American classics and developing groundbreaking new works as artistic director of theater companies in Boston, San Diego, Seattle, and in Los Angeles as the Co-Artistic Director of the critically acclaimed Lodestone Theatre Ensemble. After a successful career in theater, Chil was tapped as the creative director of a film fund which focused on English based stories for the Asian market. He has returned to his hometown serving as the Artistic Director of Adventure Theatre MTC in Glen Echo Maryland.