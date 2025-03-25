Young Musicians from Vermont Youth Orchestra and Youth Opera Company Collaborate on Opera Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the first time, Vermont Youth Orchestra Musicians join forces with young opera singers from the Youth Opera Company of OCM to perform an original opera featuring music by Mozart. The opportunity to collaborate with other musicians from across the state is a rare and exciting opportunity.

Dear Diary is an original show, written by Sarah Cullins, Opera Company of Middlebury’s former Director of Education and Outreach, now OCM’s General Director. The show combines Mozart opera scenes from five different operas to tell the story of typical high school seniors in 1950's America. Borrowing themes from the 1972 film Grease, the show begins with a senior class divided between "greasers" and "ivies." Through the course of the story, friendships, romances, and the common experiences of setting off to begin their lives as adults unite the senior class. Opera buffs will recognize famous arias and duets from Le nozze di Figaro, Così fan tutte, Don Giovanni, Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute) and Clemenza di Tito.

The Spring Youth Opera Company of OCM cast includes eight high-school singers who represent Middlebury High School, Mt. Abraham Union High School (Bristol), Harwood Union High School (Waitsfield), Montpelier High School and U32 High School (East Montpelier). They are joined by 18 young musicians from Vermont Youth Orchestra, an organization that represents over 60 schools across the state.

YOC Music Director Mary Jane Austin collaborates with Vermont Youth Orchestra Music Director, Dr. Mark Alpizar. Opera Company of Middlebury’s Sarah Cullins, directs.

This program is being presented on Friday, April 11 at 7:30pm; the public is invited to attend with FREE or Pay-What-You-Will tickets. RSVP in advance at vyo.org; tickets will also be available at the door. The program will be repeated by the Youth Opera Company accompanied by piano on Saturday, April 12 at 2pma the Waterbury Congregational Church and on Sunday, April 13 at 2pm at the Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society in Middlebury.

