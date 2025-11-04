Willem Lange Returns to Lost Nation Theater With A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Famed & beloved yankee storyteller Willem Lange will be back - live on stage at Lost Nation Theater - performing his reading of "A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story" by Charles Dickens.

Lange uses the cutting of the novel Charles Dickens himself used when performing the tale. The show will be Live-in-Person and Live-Streamed.

The performance is on Sunday December 7 at 2pm, and available as Digital Recording through December 31, 2025.

How did Willem Lange get that script used by Dickens himself? Another performer found the script in a Boston bookstore in 1903, and Lange recorded that version while in college and typed the roughly 30-page script for his own use!

"Christmas is my time to howl because it means a lot to me," says Lange.

His annual readings of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol began in 1975 and continue unabated. He’s published several audio recordings and nine books and received four Emmy nominations, and won one (!) for his work as the long-running host of New Hampshire Public Television’s award-winning show “Windows to the Wild”.