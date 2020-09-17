Weston Playhouse Theatre Company Presents SONGS FOR TODAY

These songs will premiere on Weston's social media channels weekly beginning August 27.

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company continues its Reimagined 2020 Season with the debut of Songs for Today, a series of bite-sized musical tracks in the spirit of classic Playhouse shows. The project is the second in the recently launched new works initiative, Weston Writers.

Songs for Today invites Weston's family of musical theatre writers to talk to us in song about the stories they want to tell today. Composers who have previously been with us in Weston will create and record original music that captures this unprecedented moment when we are all invited to care and connect in new, unique ways. These songs will premiere on Weston's social media channels weekly beginning August 27.

Featured musical theatre writers and writing teams for the first series of Songs for Today include Joe Iconis (Weston: Joe Iconis & Family; Broadway: BE MORE CHILL); Jenny Giering and Sean Berry (Weston: 2010 New Musical Award winners and 2011 world premiere of SAINT-EX); Adam Guettel (Weston: FLOYD COLLINS; Composer/Lyricist: LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, FLOYD COLLINS); Julia Meinwald and Gordon Leary (2011 New Musical Award winner and 2012 world premiere of PREGNANCY PACT); Tidtaya Sinutoke and Isabella Dawis (2020 New Musical Award winners for HALF THE SKY); Adam Gwon (2019 New Musical Award winner for ALICE BLISS with Jenny Giering and Karen Hartman, 2014 winner for STRING with Sarah Hammond); and Kirsten Childs (2016 New Musical Award winner for BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE).

Says Gellert, "Weston has a long and rich history of supporting the work of America's leading musical theatre writers. The annual Weston-Ghostlight New Musical award has introduced more than a dozen new works to the world, and our summer season has produced acclaimed world premieres of wonderful musicals such as SAINT-EX and the chamber version of THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA. Songs for Today, the newest project in our reimagined season, turns to the musical theatre writers who have found a home in Weston and invites them to explore the stories of today in song. With Songs for Today, we recognize the healing power of song and theatre; even in this moment when we cannot gather in person, listening to music can bring us closer together. While some of our artists are using this opportunity to create a new piece, others are reinterpreting one of their early works in light of how the world has changed. The result is a fascinating collage, a beautiful meditation on the power of music."

The Box Office at the Weston Playhouse remains closed for the summer, but staff will be returning voicemails left on the Box Office line at 802-824-5288. Songs for Today is presented free of charge, but gift cards for future Weston events can be purchased online at westonplayhouse.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You