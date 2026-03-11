POWERSUITS Will Come to Town Hall Theater

🎭 NEW! Vermont Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vermont & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Town Hall Theater will present POWERSUITS on Friday, April 3—a bold, laugh-out-loud show created and performed by Middlebury College professors Michole Biancosino (Theatre) and Lida Winfield (Dance). The performance begins at 7:30 PM, preceded by an ‘80s and ‘90s dance-mix cocktail hour starting at 6:30 PM.

Two women enter looking powerful. Don't worry—they're here to take care of you.

This vibrant, sharply comic duet critiques normative gender roles and performances with exaggerated costumes, movements and gestures, depicting stereotypes of authority and beauty as absurd. They will bring you to belly laughs while simultaneously embodying the alienation that comes from capitalist grind culture. What happens when you peel off the layers of your different personas? What happens when you dress yourself up in the costumes of authority? Biancosino and Winfield peel off the layers and then put them back on - in this wild ride that is part dance, part theatre, and a lot of fun.

“Winfield and Biancosino are two powerhouse feminist artists.”— Catherine Wright, Associate Professor of Gender, Sexuality & Feminist Studies, Middlebury College

Michole Biancosino is Co-Founding Artistic Director of Project Y Theatre Company, where she has developed and directed new work nationally and internationally for more than 25 years. Her credits include the long-running Trump Lear and the award-winning David Carl's Celebrity One-Man Hamlet, both of which toured regionally and to the Edinburgh Fringe. She also directs Peter Michael Marino's acclaimed solo shows Show Up! and Show Up Kids!, and recently created the digital and stage versions of the Infallible Award–winning PLAN-ET OF THE GRAPES LIVE FROM NYC. Biancosino holds an MFA in Directing from Rutgers University and is an Associate Professor of Theatre at Middlebury College.

Lida Winfield is an interdisciplinary artist whose work merges dance, storytelling, and visual art. She has performed and taught around the world, from Bates Dance Festival to MindMingle in New Delhi. Her artistic practice is deeply rooted in accessibility and education, and her work has been supported by the Vermont Arts Council, NEFA, and the National Performance Network. Winfield has been commissioned by the Flynn Center, Middlebury Performing Arts Series, The Yard, and Jacob's Pillow. She holds an MFA in Interdisciplinary Arts from Goddard College and is currently an Assistant Professor of Dance and part of the Conflict Transformation Collaborative at Middlebury College.