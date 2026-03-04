Northern Stage Begins Rehearsals For THE CHILDREN

🎭 NEW! Vermont Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vermont & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Northern Stage has begun rehearsals for The Children, the gripping and darkly funny play by internationally celebrated playwright Lucy Kirkwood, featuring an extraordinary cast led by Emmy Award-winner Gordon Clapp (NYPD Blue), Martha Burns (Slings & Arrows), and Daphne Zuniga (Spaceballs, Melrose Place). Directed by Sarah Wansley, this intimate, high-stakes drama brings together a remarkable trio of performers whose combined careers span Broadway, film, and television. Showing in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts from March 25 to April 12, 2026.

Three people. One cottage. The weight of the world outside. In a remote cottage on the lonely British coast, two retired nuclear scientists have settled into a peaceful existence. Outside, the world is unraveling in the aftermath of a devastating nuclear disaster. When an old friend arrives with an unsettling proposal, they must confront the choices of their past and the moral dilemmas of their future. Described by The New York Times as “bristling with chills,” The Children is a gripping, suspenseful drama about environmental responsibility, legacy, and the price of survival.

Northern Stage's production features an extraordinary cast:

Gordon Clapp — Known to millions for his Emmy Award-winning performance on NYPD Blue and a celebrated stage career that includes Broadway and regional theater across the country. A longtime Vermont resident, Clapp brings a deeply grounded, nuanced presence to the role.

Martha Burns — A highly acclaimed stage and screen actor whose career spans major Canadian and American theaters, film, and television. Burns is known for her intelligence, emotional precision, and commanding stage presence.

Daphne Zuniga — Recognized internationally for her iconic roles in film and television, including Melrose Place and Spaceballs, Zuniga has built a dynamic career that bridges Hollywood and the stage. With deep Vermont ties, she brings warmth and complexity to this ensemble. Spaceballs 2 releases in 2027.

Together, this trio forms the heart of The Children: three brilliant minds confronting the consequences of their life's work in a story that is at once intimate and global in scope.

“We are thrilled to have these three extraordinary artists in the room together,” said Director Sarah Wansley. “The chemistry, depth of experience, and generosity they bring to rehearsal is already palpable. This is a rare opportunity to see performers of this caliber share the stage in such a tightly woven, actor-driven piece.”

As rehearsals begin, the creative team will shape a production that leans into both the play's quiet tension and its unexpected humor, inviting audiences into a suspenseful 100-minute theatrical experience that feels immediate and deeply human.

The creative team, led by Wansley, includes Julia Egizio (Production Stage Manager), Sasha Jin Schwartz (Scenic Designer), Lexi Spanier (Costume Designer), Amina Alexander (Lighting Designer/Projections), DJ Potts (Sound Designer), and Thom Miller (Dialect Coach).

Single tickets for The Children are available HERE.

Access for All performances are sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank. Student matinees are sponsored by Claremont Savings Bank. Media sponsor: Vermont Public.

