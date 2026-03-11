Middlebury College Musical Theatre Will Perform MEAN GIRLS At Town Hall Theater

🎭 NEW! Vermont Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vermont & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Middlebury College Musical Theatre will present Mean Girls, the hit Broadway musical based on the iconic film written by Tina Fey. Directed by Lucy Curtis-Cherry (‘26.5), performances will take place at Town Hall Theater on Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 PM; Friday, April 17 at 7:30 PM; and Saturday, April 18 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM.

Mean Girls follows Cady Heron (Annalise Houghton ‘28), a teenager who has grown up homeschooled in Africa, as she enters the chaotic social ecosystem of American high school for the first time. When she is taken under the wing of outcasts Janis Sarkisian (Quinna McCarty ‘28) and Damian Hubbard (Liam Salerno ‘27), Cady sets out to infiltrate “The Plastics,” the school's most powerful clique, led by the magnetic and ruthless Regina George (Campbell Keller ‘26), alongside Gretchen Wieners (Julia Gaudet ‘28) and Karen Smith (Gabriela Rosen ‘26). But as Cady grows closer to Regina's world — and to Aaron Samuels (Cole Silpe ‘29) — she begins to lose sight of who she is.

Packed with high-energy dance numbers, sharp humor, and heartfelt moments, Mean Girls explores friendship, identity, and courage. Join MCMT for an unforgettable night of laughter, music, and pink!