Lost Nation Theater To Host Cabin Fever Kick-Off Party Previewing 2026 Season

Lost Nation Theater will host its Cabin Fever Kick-Off Party: A Taste of LNT’s 2026 Season on Friday, March 20 at the LNT Lobby Cabaret in City Hall in Montpelier, Vermont.

The event will offer audiences a preview of the theater’s upcoming 2026 programming through a live “sizzle reel” presentation featuring scene excerpts and musical numbers from the season’s productions. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet actors, directors, designers, and members of the theater community.

Scheduled performers include Kim Bent, Kianna Bromley, Kathleen Keenan, Stoph Scheer, and Stefanie Weigland, among other artists involved in the 2026 season.

The gathering will include refreshments and an opportunity for patrons to mingle with company members before the preview performance.

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lost Nation Theater’s Lobby Cabaret, located at 39 Main Street inside City Hall in Montpelier.

Tickets are $5 in advance, $10 at the door, with additional donations welcomed.