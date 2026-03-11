Town Hall Theater & Jazz Middlebury to Host HOUSE OF JAZZ: LOS SONGOROS

🎭 NEW! Vermont Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vermont & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Saturday, April 11 at 7:30pm, Jazz Middlebury and Town Hall Theater present Los Songoros as part of their House of Jazz Series. The Rothrock Mainstage will come alive with the vibrant rhythms of Cuba and Brazil as audiences relax at candlelit cabaret tables or enjoy traditional theater seating. (You can even get up and dance if you feel compelled.)

Los Songoros performs dance-centered Cuban and Brazilian music rooted in both tradition and contemporary expression. The ensemble's sound has been shaped through deep study and mentorship with Cuban artists, including Carlos Placeres, their current mentor, and Raúl Guara, their first teacher and guide. In addition to beloved traditional repertoire, the band now performs original compositions written in classic Cuban forms and style, honoring the music as a living, evolving tradition.

The group brings together musicians whose shared passion for this music is at the heart of their work: Nowa Crosby (Cuban tres, violin, mandolin, vocals); Ramiro Barrantes (vocals, percussion); Dwight Ritscher (percussion, drum set, vocals); Lucio Costas (guitar, vocals); Marina Martins (vocals, percussion); Clarence Davis (congas, percussion); and Eric Garland (upright bass). Three members hail from Brazil and Costa Rica, with the remaining musicians American-born. Together, they bring decades of professional experience and a deep commitment to learning, understanding, and presenting this rich musical tradition with authenticity and joy.